Cold can’t stop the girls’ high school hockey teams from chasing the chilly championship on outdoor ice





No pressure, rookie. In his first year as head coach South / Bartlett, Bryce Akagi was handed the reins to a two-time defending champion. There are some expectations, Akagi acknowledged Monday. Last year we had 13 seniors, the former assistant said. With the temperature in single digits, South / Bartlett Dimond / West suppressed 2-0 in the opening game of the girls' high school hockey championships on Monday under the lights at the Bonnie Cusack Outdoor Ice Rinks. In a rematch of squads that did well in the last two title games, sophomore Hannah Strand opened the scoring in the second period with Tatum Lund getting an assist. The score remained 1-0 until the last minute of the game, when Lund, a freshman, set up the game with 32 seconds to go with a goal assisted by Lake Bethard. Dimond / West fired 28 shots at Brielle Akagi, but the second goalkeeper was perfectly between the pipes for South / Bartlett. Her coach and father say she's interested in a different position, but that opportunity may not come soon after her performance on Monday. She definitely deserved the shutout tonight, her coach said. In the net for Dimond / West, Zoie Campbell and Jersey Graham made 22 saves together. Chugiak / Eagle River defeated the best seeded Service / East, the regular season champion, 3-1 in the late game. Chugiak / Eagle River got goals from Daphne Gray (unassisted), Kara Rahm ((assisted by Rian Runyan) and Myla Lubken (assisted by Charlotte Kotlarchuk). Alena Glover scored the only goal for Service / East with second left in the match. Julia Woolsey put eight shots into the net off Chugiak / Eagle River, and Service / Easts River Scott made 24 saves. The tournament will be held exclusively on outdoor ice according to the COVID-19 protocol. Girls High School Hockey Championships At Bonnie Cusack Outdoor Ice Rinks South / Bartlett 2, Dimond / West 0 Chugiak / Eagle River 3, Service / East 1 4:15 p.m. South / Bartlett vs. Service / East 6 p.m. Chugiak / Eagle River vs. Dimond / West 4:15 pm Chugiak / Eagle River vs. South / Bartlett 6 p.m. Dimond / West vs. Service / East 12.30 pm Third place match

