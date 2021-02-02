Webb Simpson’s distance solution: rougher, tighter fairways, no rollback

If there is an equipment rollback to professional golf, Webb Simpson will not welcome it with open arms.

Just hours after the golf boards announced their plan to curb the range boom on the highest golf levels, one of the PGA Tours shorter hitters spoke out against proposals from the USGA and R&A to combat the ever-increasing length, including local regulations to reduce the maximum. drive shaft length, as well as ideas for setting limits on golf clubs and balls.

I’ve said over the years, I don’t think equipment is the problem. I just think the problem has to do with the architecture of the golf course, Simpson said Tuesday during his pre-tournament press conference at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he is the defending champion.

I don’t think rolling back equipment is what we need. I think we need to adjust our courses.

Simpson, who currently averages 292.8 meters off the tee and ranks the T-141 on Tour within driving distance, further explained his reasoning, adding that lengthening golf courses is not the solution, but rather the way they are designed and set up. Simpson advocated more doglegs, more bunkers, tighter fairways, thicker rough, smaller greens and firmer greens.

Some specific examples from Simpson:

Augusta Nationals 13th hole: We don’t need that tee 40 yards back. What they need is a medium sized tree 20 yards in front of the tee box and 1.5 yards to the left of the tee box, because the problem now is guys can turn it right and they can even cut it, some of these guys, over the tree. If you put a tree there, guys can’t do that.

Winged Foots Fourth Hole: It’s a dogleg-left par 4, but there’s a tree with branches there so the bombers can’t hit their cut over that bunker, so a lot of the bombers just hit 3-wood.

Quail cavities 10th hole: The bunker is 300 meters to carry it. Well, if you can carry it, the 300m fairway is about twice the size of a man who can’t carry it 300m. My idea was, hey, flip the bunker, just flip it, and now the amateurs have a wider fairway. . Shorter hitters have a wider fairway. The bombers can still hit the driver, but now it’s 330 to carry; nobody carries that bunker.

Now, the driver, the face is a lot thinner. They are bigger. I understand that, Simpson added. But I don’t think rolling back material will do anyone any good if we can change the way golf courses are designed and it’s better for amateurs, it’s better for professionals, and there are plenty of golf courses on the PGA Tour that have passed the test time because of the way they are designed.

Last February, the USGA and R&A released their Distance Insights Report, in which, using more than 100 years of data, they found that there is a 100-year trend of increasing stroke distance in golf, as well as a corresponding increase in length of golf courses around the world and they believe this ongoing cycle is detrimental to the long term future of games.

In that same report, Mike Davis, CEO of USGA added, These increases have had a major impact on the cost of building, retrofitting and operating golf courses and affecting golfers at all levels.

Simpson seemed to disagree that exorbitant length came at a negative price, at least in terms of the Tour’s entertainment value.

I like the fact that bombers sell tickets, and I think they do, Simpson said. Little kids don’t want to come and see how I hit a driver off the tee, they want to see Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, and I think that’s good for the game, as long as these courses can match that a little bit, change with the distance.