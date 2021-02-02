Connect with us

Sports

Webb Simpson’s distance solution: rougher, tighter fairways, no rollback

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

By


If there is an equipment rollback to professional golf, Webb Simpson will not welcome it with open arms.

Just hours after the golf boards announced their plan to curb the range boom on the highest golf levels, one of the PGA Tours shorter hitters spoke out against proposals from the USGA and R&A to combat the ever-increasing length, including local regulations to reduce the maximum. drive shaft length, as well as ideas for setting limits on golf clubs and balls.

I’ve said over the years, I don’t think equipment is the problem. I just think the problem has to do with the architecture of the golf course, Simpson said Tuesday during his pre-tournament press conference at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he is the defending champion.

I don’t think rolling back equipment is what we need. I think we need to adjust our courses.

Simpson, who currently averages 292.8 meters off the tee and ranks the T-141 on Tour within driving distance, further explained his reasoning, adding that lengthening golf courses is not the solution, but rather the way they are designed and set up. Simpson advocated more doglegs, more bunkers, tighter fairways, thicker rough, smaller greens and firmer greens.

BY Ryan Lavner


The USGA and R&A announced on Tuesday how they plan to curb the remote boom at the highest level.

Some specific examples from Simpson:

Augusta Nationals 13th hole: We don’t need that tee 40 yards back. What they need is a medium sized tree 20 yards in front of the tee box and 1.5 yards to the left of the tee box, because the problem now is guys can turn it right and they can even cut it, some of these guys, over the tree. If you put a tree there, guys can’t do that.

Winged Foots Fourth Hole: It’s a dogleg-left par 4, but there’s a tree with branches there so the bombers can’t hit their cut over that bunker, so a lot of the bombers just hit 3-wood.

Quail cavities 10th hole: The bunker is 300 meters to carry it. Well, if you can carry it, the 300m fairway is about twice the size of a man who can’t carry it 300m. My idea was, hey, flip the bunker, just flip it, and now the amateurs have a wider fairway. . Shorter hitters have a wider fairway. The bombers can still hit the driver, but now it’s 330 to carry; nobody carries that bunker.

Now, the driver, the face is a lot thinner. They are bigger. I understand that, Simpson added. But I don’t think rolling back material will do anyone any good if we can change the way golf courses are designed and it’s better for amateurs, it’s better for professionals, and there are plenty of golf courses on the PGA Tour that have passed the test time because of the way they are designed.

Last February, the USGA and R&A released their Distance Insights Report, in which, using more than 100 years of data, they found that there is a 100-year trend of increasing stroke distance in golf, as well as a corresponding increase in length of golf courses around the world and they believe this ongoing cycle is detrimental to the long term future of games.

In that same report, Mike Davis, CEO of USGA added, These increases have had a major impact on the cost of building, retrofitting and operating golf courses and affecting golfers at all levels.

Simpson seemed to disagree that exorbitant length came at a negative price, at least in terms of the Tour’s entertainment value.

I like the fact that bombers sell tickets, and I think they do, Simpson said. Little kids don’t want to come and see how I hit a driver off the tee, they want to see Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, and I think that’s good for the game, as long as these courses can match that a little bit, change with the distance.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: