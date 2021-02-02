India vs England: Indian cricketers kick off net sessions, Ravi Shastri welcomes squad with smashing address | Cricket News







Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the whole squad by giving a rousing speech, after which the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.

“Day 1 of our net session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc welcoming the group with an exciting address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG,” tweeted BCCI. Day 1 of our net session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a smashing advertisement https://t.co/aIYprCuuLR – BCCI (@BCCI) 1612241006000 CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team finally kicked off their net session on Tuesday in the run-up to the upcoming four-game test series against England, which starts in Chennai on February 5.Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the whole squad by giving a rousing speech, after which the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.“Day 1 of our net session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc welcoming the group with an exciting address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG,” tweeted BCCI. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team had their first outdoor practice on Monday before the first test against England.

Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were performed at regular intervals and all Indian players tested negative. The hosts were then allowed to start their net sessions from Tuesday, as they completed the six-day quarantine. Out in The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine. # TeamIndia https://t.co/mt7FShNFrb – BCCI (@BCCI) 1612189196000 Meanwhile, the England squad has also returned negative results in their third coronavirus test taken on Sunday and is out of quarantine. The Joe Root-led team will start training at MA Chidambaram Stadium later on Tuesday.

The England squad will practice as a full group for the first time three hours later today to get into the starting blocks ahead of the four-game test series.

“England PCR Test Results – February 1, 2021. All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have yielded negative results. The English company is now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group in the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2-5pm. (IST), ”the media team from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Monday. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns started their training for the first Test against India on Saturday, as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

India and England will lock horns in four tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test Series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Meanwhile, the second test between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, will have a 50 percent attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a BCCI official confirmed that fans would be allowed to enter the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth tests between India and England.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos