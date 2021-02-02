Tennis 2021, results: ATP Cup live, Australia vs Spain, Rafael Nadal injury, Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, news

The hopes of the ATP Cup in Australia are hanging by a thread after he failed to take advantage of a Spanish team missing Rafael Nadal on Tuesday night.

The world’s number 2 withdrew from the draw with a stiff low back, giving Alex de Minaur and John Millman a golden opportunity to knock out the 2020 tournament finalists.

Millman, however, fell in straight sets from Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2 6-4 to put the Aussies in an early hole.

While the Minaur dominated the start against Roberto Bautista Agut, he faded badly with commentator Jim Courier quoting constant mistakes from the world’s No. 23. He lost 4-6 6-4 6-4.

The two losses in singles made the third match of the tie, a doubles match, a dead rubber except for tiebreaker purposes.

Spain can now advance to the playoff rounds and win the group if it beats Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece on Thursday-evening. Nadal tweeted that he hoped to be available for that draw.

Australia will face Greece on Wednesday-evening and needs a win to stay alive in the tournament.

In the other evening game, Russia has rolled to a comfortable victory over Argentina.

With the doubles still to play, world No. 8 Andrey Rublev and No. 4 Daniil Medvedev gave their country an insurmountable 2-0 lead by beating Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman respectively.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Tuesday night’s ATP Cup game against Australia with a tight lower back. (Photo by Daniel Pockett / Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

KYRGIOS SURVIVES OUTSTANDING BID IF BARTY WINS IN RETURN

World No. 1 Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios both achieved successful competitive returns in their respective run-up events at Melbourne Park.

Barty outpaced Romanias Ana Bogdan in the Yarra Valley Classic and rolled into the third round with a 6-3 6-3 win.

The 2020 Australian Open semi-finalist will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, while Serena Williams may be waiting in the semi-final.

Kyrgios’ first match since February was almost a disaster, narrowly avoiding a loss to French world champion number 209 Alexandre Muller.

The Canberran dropped the opening set but regained his composure and held on in a third set tiebreaker to take 3-6 6-4 7-6 (4).

The Murray River Open is crucial for Kyrgios given his lack of competitive action for the season’s first Grand Slam.

He admitted that his body felt fine after a few injuries while in quarantine. He took a medical time out between the second and third set with left knee pain.

Kyrgios will take on his fellow countryman Harry Bourchier in the second round, after the Tasmanian Marc Polmans stunned 6-4 6-4 on Monday.

DJOKER SURVIVES SERIOUS ATP COURSE

Defending ATP Cup champions Serbia had to call in world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to keep their 2021 campaign alive – and it paid off.

After Serbian number 2 Dusan Lajovic lost to Milos Raonic in straight sets, Djokovic had to win to keep his country’s hopes alive and got the job done against Denis Shapovalov.

With the tie, Djokovic was forced to face partner Filip Krajinovic against Raonic and Shapovalov in the doubles. Serbia won 7-5 7-6 and will play against Germany on Thursday, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Recently, the match-up was also sent into a decisive double play after two surprising results.

Dennis Novak gave Austria a 1-0 lead in the match after beating Italys Fabio Fognini, but 2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem then lost in straight to Matteo Berrettini.

With the singles players back for the doubles, Italy completed the comeback by winning 6-1 6-4.

Previously defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin’s much-anticipated return to Melbourne Park was shortly after her opponent Camila Giorgi retired injured from a set at the Yarra Valley Classic.

The 22-year-old was back on the scene last year for her stunning breakthrough Grand Slam title, defeating Garbine Muguruza in three sets.

But it was a short stay at Margaret Court Arena when 76th-ranked Giorgi retired due to a thigh injury after Kenin put down a tight 7-5 first set.

I hope she’s okay … but I’m glad I got through, Kenin said. I missed so many forehands, but I ended up having them finish the first set.

The American was upset last month in the quarter-finals of the season opening event in Abu Dhabi by the 22nd place on Greek Maria Sakkari.

Kenin staggered three consecutive games to get the game started before he got underway, while Giorgi advanced 4-3.

Kenin regrouped before Giorgi called for medical attention at the end of the set and retired.

Moscow-born Kenin emerged as a serious force in last year’s truncated circuit, also made it to the French Open final and rose to fourth place in his career in the world rankings.

– with AFP

REMARKABLE MATCHES AND ORDER – TUESDAY 2 FEBRUARY

ATP CUP

Day session

Serbia beats Canada 2-1

No. 2 singles: Milos Raonic (CAN) beats Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3 6-4

Number 1 singles: Novak Djokovic (SRB) beats Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 7-5 7-5

Doubles: Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic (SRB) def. Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 7-5 7-6

Italy beats Austria 2-1

No. 2 singles: Dennis Novak (AUT) def.Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-3 6-2

Number 1 singles: Matteo Berrettini (ITA) def.Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-2 6-4

Doubles: Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini (ITA) beat Dennis Novak and Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-1 6-4

Night session

Spain beats Australia

Number 2 Singles: Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) def.John Millman (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Number 1 singles: Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) def.Alex de Minaur (AUS) 4-6 6-4 6-4

Doubles: Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers (ESP) vs John Peers and Luke Saville (AUS)

Russia beats Argentina

Number 2 singles: Andrey Rublev (RUS) def.Guido Pella (ARG) 6-1 6-2

No. 1 Singles: Daniil Medvedev (RUS) def.Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7-5 6-3

Doubles: Evgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC

Naomi Osaka (JPN) [2] beats Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2 6-2

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] beats Ana Bogdan (ROU) 6-3 6-3

MURRAY RIVER OPEN

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [13] beats Alexandre Muller (FRA) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (4)

Alex Bolt (AUS) def Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-3

GREAT OCEAN ROAD OPEN

Jordan Thompson (AUS) [11] beats Gianluca Mager (ITA) 4-6 6-4 6-3

