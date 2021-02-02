Warriors vs. Celtics will be a battle of dynamic, game-changing wings

Warriors vs. Celtics will be a battle for the game-changing wings that originally appeared NBC Sports Bayarea

To give the Warriors the best chance of upsetting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, they need someone who can include Jayson Tatum, a 22-year-old All-Star wing who typically plays well this season.

Or maybe it’s more important that someone stops Jaylen Brown, the other great grand piano, from accumulating points. He is Boston’s top scorer and has a better season than Tatum.

Either way, these two gifted youngsters represent the strongest double challenge Warrior Wings Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. – both of whom have earned a lot of credit for their defenses – will face this season.

“They’re part of that rare race we’re all looking for in the NBA, guys who can do anything,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who coached both players in China in 2019 as part of the Team USA staff. “They have the size and the speed and speed to guard any position, and they have the ability to score from any part of the floor. They can make threes, get out in the transition and hammer dunks. They can score in the half court with their footwork.

“To me, both guys are the modern archetype we’re all looking for.”

This is why the Wiggins / Oubre and Tatum / Brown match will be such a big factor in determining the outcome of the game at Chase Center. Pregame on NBC Sports Bay Area starts at 6pm, with tip-off scheduled for 7am.

Tatum and Brown are widely regarded as the best grand piano duo in the Eastern Conference, behind only Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers in the West. That the Celtics have logged $ 310 million in contacts with their boys is an indication of their belief.

Wiggins and Oubre, however, have similar properties. Their histories are not as rich as Tatum and Brown’s, but this is an opportunity to earn praise in itself.

Wiggins is having his best season on offense and defense. His score is slightly lower than in Minnesota where he didn’t play alongside Steph Curry, but his efficiency is significantly higher. His field goal percentages, 47.2 overall and 40.6 remote, are at a high career level.

In fact, his defense is officially a factor. Considered a casual defender to the Timberwolves, Wiggins puts lockdown stats and blocks among NBA leaders.

He would probably spend a lot of time on Tatum (26.8 points per game, 48.4 percent off the field, 43.5 off the arc) simply because the two are physically similar.

Oubre, because of its speed and length, is often assigned to the other point guard. While he was able to spend parts of the game on Kemba Walker, it is Brown who has been Boston’s most consistent offensive player. The former Cal star leads the team in scoring (27.1 points per game, eighth in the NBA, shooting a total of 53.1 percent and 44.3 percent from depth.

The X factor is probably Oubre, the most inconsistent player in the league. He’s had several wonderful attacking games, but even more games where he wrestled great.

Oubre has shot at least 50 percent in six games, including 57.1 percent against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The problem is, he has yet to do this in subsequent games. Only once this season has he followed a game of more than 50 percent by shooting a whopping 40 percent in the following season.

Oubre is looking for consistency. The Warriors, knowing the positive impact this would have, crave it. When Good Kelly takes on the Celtics, it’s popcorn time.

