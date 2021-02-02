Sports
Is Kohli comfortable leading all three formats ?: Saba Karim says selectors need to talk to Virat constantly to ease pressure
‘Is he comfortable running all formats?’: Saba Karim on how selectors can ease the pressure on Kohli

UPDATED FEB 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Former wicket-keeper-batsman from India, Saba Karim believes the discussions about Virat Kohli’s captaincy are “ quite unnecessary ” but added that the selectors should constantly talk to the batsman if he is comfortable running the team in all sizes. Questions are being raised about Kohli’s Test captain after Ajinkya Rahane led India to a thrilling series win in Australia while Kohli was away on paternity leave.
Kohli has captained all three formats for India – and with the major ICC events in the coming years, Saba Karim said team management must find ways to ease the pressure on Kohli.
“To be fair, I don’t think all such discussions are necessary at all. We should feel blessed because we have two senior players who can lead the side: Virat Kohli as captain and Ajinkya Rahane as vice captain,” the said. former wretch in an interview. on Sportskeeda Live.
“And it’s good to have different personalities as leaders on a team. One is leading with so much aggression, the other is very calm, but the result is the same and both are extremely effective. They know how to handle difficult situations. and how to inspire their colleagues and that is what India needs at this stage, ”he added.
At the same time, I think it is just as important for the selectors to have this constant commitment to Virat in terms of his responsibilities as a captain in all three formats. You have to allow that kind of space to a player like Virat. Kohli who has led the party with distinction for so many years.
“Is he comfortable leading all three formats? As this is the year we play the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup is in the pipeline and the test matches are now part of a World Test series.
“Is he happy with the kind of responsibility being given him? If you have these kinds of conversations with the captain, I’m sure Virat, Ajinkya Rahane and the team management will come up with the right solution to ease the pressure. Saba Karim signed.
