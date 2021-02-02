Marlin ISD Announces New Head Soccer Coach and Assistant Athletic Director





MARLIN, TX Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson announced the hiring of Ruben Torres III as the new head football coach and assistant athletic director of the districts. We welcome Ruben Torres to the Marlin Bulldog family, said Henson. His background includes successful tenure as a head coach with the 5A and 6A divisions of Texas High School Football. His football knowledge, proven values ​​and progressive vision fit well into the program here at Marlin. It reflects our school district’s mission to promote excellence and winning on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Torres brings a wealth of experience to Marlin. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at El Paso Franklin High School, a team that made the playoffs in each of his three seasons on campus. Prior to his tenure with Franklin, Coach Torres was head football coach and track and field coordinator at El Paso El Dorado High School and El Paso Ysleta High School. In six seasons as a head coach, Torres amassed a record of 35-29, including four playoff appearances, two district championships, and wins against perennial superpowers Midland Lee, Odessa Permian and Wolfforth Frenship high schools. Marlin ISD selected an outstanding leader, mentor and attacking guru in Ruben Torres, said Jesse Perales, head football coach at Garland Namaan Forest High School. After many Friday nights coaching against Coach Torres, I know he will be following the Bulldog football program in the direction the community expects. In addition to the leadership and vision of Dr. Henson, Marlin ISD is about to build a culture of winning that will be modeled statewide. Torres is a resident of El Paso and a graduate of Irvin High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and is the proud father of two children, Isaiah and Keira. Coach Torres will meet with players this Monday, February 8, and then participate in an official welcome event at Marlin High School. The district is planning a meet and greet for players, parents and the Marlin community







