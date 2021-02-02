Maryland Tennis is releasing its spring schedule for 2021





COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland head coach Katie Dougherty in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, the 2021 schedule on Monday. The schedule includes games against eleven opponents of the conference, with seven home games. All home games take place at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park. “We are excited to have the opportunity to compete this spring. Everyone on the Maryland staff, from our trainers and doctors to admin, has done a fantastic job of keeping our athletes safe and healthy. It’s a tumultuous (almost) years and have been back on track with the team and competitions to look forward to returning our athletes purpose and motivation The team is ready to go and we can’t wait to get out again , ”said Dougherty. Dougherty is entering her second season, along with assistant coach Dan Pollock The Terps will have seven veterans returning in sophomores Ayana Akli , Adela Josefova , and Vera Markovic , junior Chloe Hamlin and seniors Eva Alexandrova , Zoe Kulkarni , and Amber Policare Two new faces join the 2021 season as freshmen Menorca Miranda and sophomores Ebony Sampson . Maryland begins the spring slate of 2021 on its way to Michigan State on February 13. The Terps will then head south to Ann Arbor the next day to battle Michigan on February 14. The following weekend, Maryland has its first two home games against No. Ohio State on February 20, followed by Penn State on February 21. The Terps then set out to compete in Piscataway, NJ, as they take on the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 28. Maryland will stay on track to open a packed Marchas where they’ll face off from Minnesota on March 6, and Wisconsin on March 7. A week later, the Terps will host Michigan State and Michigan in College Park, respectively. The Terps close out the month of March with four games on the road, facing No. 9 Ohio State (March 20), Penn State (March 21), Purdue (March 27) and Indiana on March 28. April will feature the last three home games, first against Nebraska on April 10, followed by Iowa on April 11. De Terps will close the 2021 season with a final meeting against Rutgers on April 18 at the JTCC. Maryland tennis got off to a successful start to the 2020 season before the events of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the fight for the Terps early. Sophomore Ayana Akli will enter the spring season at No. 89 overall, and has also been recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Times are updated as they become available. All dates are subject to change. There is no public access at events.







