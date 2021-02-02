Jeff Jacobs: The growth of UConn’s hockey program continues, and it is real

After beating Merrimack over the weekend with the combined score of 12-3, UConn’s men’s hockey team did not climb in the USCHO Top 20 poll for the first time in program history on Monday. The Huskies remain among the votes also received and remain 24th overall, although they have received as many as five votes.

Should they be in the top 20?

Sure, their resume claims so. They are 7-6-2, including 1-2-1 against No. 1 BC in four tight matches, beating No. 16 Providence. On the other hand, with some ranked schools playing as many as 18 games, some just six, and others playing a small number of opponents over and over again, college hockey polls in the year of COVID aren’t exactly advanced sabermetry.

“I’m glad the program is getting some recognition, the kids have earned it,” said coach Mike Cavanaugh on Monday. “I’m also sure it won’t help us beat the next opponent we’ll play on Friday. That said, I don’t officially know who our next opponent is. “

With COVID, Hockey Oost waits every week until Tuesday to announce the schedule for that weekend.

“I think it has been a great lesson for us,” Cavanaugh said. “We have been spoiled for so many years by knowing exactly who and when you play. You take some of it for granted. This year is more realistic for life.

“As a team and staff, we are now numb for it. It doesn’t affect us. Sometimes you can get stuck scouting an opponent. Now let’s be the best version of ourselves. Let’s focus on. “

So in terms of historical milestones, UConn will be pleased with Cavanaugh’s 100th career win and Jonny Evans becoming the first Division I Husky to score four goals in Saturday’s 6-2 win over Merrimack.

Cavanaugh said he hadn’t put much thought into No. 100, beyond, “I hope the next 100 won’t take that long.” He thought more about Sunday and started thinking about Billy Latta, one of his first captains to play for his third coach in four years, and how Latta and subsequent leaders set the tone for his program.

“I am blessed with great captains, great people,” said Cavanaugh. “I think they are proud of the program. Really. I’ve heard of some of them. That’s the biggest statistic I use. Were they proud of the team when they played here? Are they even prouder of it now that they’re out? “

It hasn’t been easy since UConn joined the Hockey East. Nobody thought it would be. This is the big time. There are three finishes in ninth place and an eighth, but also twice in fifth place. The Huskies didn’t win the league title, but they weren’t bottom feeder either. The growth of the program continues, and it is real.

“Certainly, I think we are in talks with teams that can legitimately compete for a Hockey East championship,” said Cavanaugh. “I told my team that too. Does this mean you will win a Hockey East championship? No. But we are now in talks. “

After 21 years as an assistant, including 18 at BC, Cavanaugh was ready to leave coaching in the spring of 2013. He had won national titles with Jerry York. He was chosen national coach of the year. Still, he was passed over for a whole host of job openings. He was on a family vacation to Disney World when former AD Warde Manuel offered him the job at UConn.

“I never doubted myself,” Cavanaugh said. ‘I thought I could. I have many mentors in my life that I would turn to if I was disappointed. They all kept saying, “Mike, things happen for a reason.” It has made me stronger as a person. It’s helped empathize with people who aren’t getting what they want, with players, to keep grinding and when you get the chance to make the most of it. I’ve passed many jobs and a lot of guys are no longer in those schools. I don’t think being bitter helps you.

‘The reason I was looking to get out wasn’t because I was bitter. I just didn’t think I was growing as an assistant coach. “

As the new coach, Cavanaugh brought a great class to UConn. Derek Pratt, Johnny Austin, David Drake, Spencer Naas, Kasperi Ojantakanen, Jesse Schwartz – those guys got better every year, and UConn finished fifth in 2017-18.

“We got out of the quarter-finals and lost in extra time to a BU team that won the Hockey East Championship,” said Cavanaugh. ‘I saw big strides. That class laid the foundation for the type of team we want to be. Skate. Busy. Physical. Fight for every inch of the ice. “

In addition to graduating from that great class, Max Letunov and Joseph Masonius became Prof.

“You’re bringing in another big, talented class, our youth class,” Cavanaugh said. “We struggled early on and I expected that. You cannot be successful in Hockey East if you play freshmen in integral roles and important minutes like we did. At the end of the year, we won five out of eight. Tomas Vomacka became our starting goalkeeper. “

Last season, the Huskies went 12-10-2 at Hockey East and had the chance to finish as high as third if they beat UMass Lowell. They were playing their best hockey when COVID hit.





“This year, our junior class (including Evans, Carter Turnbull and Jachym Kondelik) led us statistically,” Cavanaugh said. “They are talented, but talent comes in different forms and our senior leadership – Adam Karashik, Brian Rigali, Zac Robbins – is as good as I’ve ever had. Couple that with a group of talented freshmen who we have no influence on important places.

Cavanaugh is now 263 games in play. He is 100-130-33. Building. To grow. He says his personal journey to Connecticut has expanded. He enjoys the friendships and support. His family has come to love the state.

“I expected an ice rink much sooner,” said Cavanaugh, when asked his most difficult challenge. “I’ve always said to our employees that we never use that as an excuse. It will not be a mainstay of our program. It is about people and not a facility. But if someone offers you a $ 100,000 home and someone offers you a $ 1 million home for free, the majority will take the $ 1 million home.

“Spencer Knight is the best goalkeeper in the country. He’s a Connecticut kid and we don’t get a visit from him. And it wasn’t because of a lack of trying. He wanted to go to a team (BC) that was more established, with tradition and better facilities. That is probably the case for many children. We had to adapt to where and who we recruit. “

Russia has been fruitful for UConn. Evidence Vladislav Firstov and Yan Kuznetsov. Also players who can be recruited as three stars and can coach them to four star players. Cavanaugh praised his staff, Joe Pereira of West Haven and UConn alumnus Tyler Helton, for being creative in landing players.

“We’ve never had a junior world player at UConn, and we’ve had five in the last six years,” said Cavanaugh. “We had one NHL draft pick before moving to Hockey East. Now we’ve had 16, 17.

“I know Connecticut is and always will be a basketball state. And that’s okay. They have had tremendous success and I hope it continues. The tide lifts all boats. But we build our own house. “

The plan is to take ground at the new on-campus hockey facility in May, Cavanaugh said, with 18 months being the earliest league date. Campus hockey is a great success with the students. Believe it.

“I totally agree, but we would also be crazy not to play BC or BU if we can get 8,000-9,000 at the XL Center,” Cavanaugh said.

That’s right. So how many games in which location? That, Cavanaugh said, is AD Dave Benedict’s call.

“Graduates, becoming better men, competing for trophies, I said Day 1 when I was hired and it’s still the same,” said Cavanaugh. “We want to win championships in hockey East. We want to win a national championship. But for today I want to focus on being better than yesterday. I tell my players that ad nauseam. “

Year COVID is the best way to live in the present.

[email protected]; @ jeffjacobs123