Ducks Announce 2021 Schedule – University of Oregon Athletics





Oregon released its full 55-game schedule on Tuesday in conjunction with the Pac-12 conference unveiling its weekend matchup shells for the 2021 season. This year, each conference weekend series will consist of four games instead of the typical three, with a doubleheader being played on the second day of each series. Game two of that doubleheader does not count towards the Pac-12 ranking. The Ducks will open the weekend of February 12-14 in a four-team tournament in Phoenix hosted by Grand Canyon. Oregon then plays a doubleheader at Cal Poly on February 19 before playing at Fresno State on February 20. After playing UCLA twice and Utah once in a non-conference tournament hosted by Arizona State from February 28-March 1, the Ducks open the game at Jane Sanders Stadium from March 5-7 with a few games against Boise State and Portland State. After that, Oregon will host another non-conference weekend from March 12-14, taking on Nevada, Sacramento State and Oregon State before the conference game begins. Oregon opens conference play by hosting Utah, March 19-21, before home games against Portland State on March 24 and Loyola Marymount, March 26-27. After that, the Ducks will bounce back into the conference game with a series in Oregon State, April 1-3, before hosting UCLA April 9-11. The Ducks will then travel to Seattle to take on Washington from April 15-17, ahead of Stanford, April 23-25. Oregon will then take on the Arizona schools in the back-to-back weeks, playing in Arizona State from April 30-May 2, and hosting Arizona from May 7-9. The Ducks will close the regular season with a series in California May 13-15.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos