Andreescu withdraws from the WTA 500 event in Melbourne | TENNIS.com





Fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Bianca Andreescu’s comeback. On Monday, the world’s number 8 withdrew from the Grampian’s Trophy, the WTA 500 event reserved only for players coming out of a hard lockdown. The 2019 US Open champion was the best seed at the Melbourne Park tournament, where the draw shifts to reflect the change.Due to a knee injury sustained in 2019, a foot injury and the pandemic, the Canadian has not played a game since appearing in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Getty Images "This is going to be a very difficult question for her in Australia," said Lindsay Davenport during a conference call. "From everything I've read and seen on social media, she was really setting up and training well in the Middle East. She's one of the few who [had] 14 days in a hotel room, unable to hit the ball. I think it is very difficult for these players to come out and suddenly find themselves in a match situation, let alone that you haven't been there for fifteen minutes. " The 20-year-old trained in Dubai for weeks to prepare for her return, and was one of 72 players in quarantine with no access to practice or outside training hours. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Melbourne. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Andreescu said she spent the two-week period training through Zoom, shadow swinging and playing Duty. Play at the Grampian's Trophy starts on Wednesday, but two other WTA 500s, two ATP 250s and the ATP Cup are already in full swing at the same venue. Andreescu is still participating in the Australian Open, which starts next Monday.







