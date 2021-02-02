Webb Simpson had a lot to say about the USGA remote announcement | Golf news and travel information





A number of manufacturers and the PGA of America provided what amounted to a no comment when asked about the proposed changes to equipment rules and tests announced by the USGA and R&A on Tuesday, in addition to highlighting six areas of interest related to distance. Even the PGA Tour was noncommittal, saying only that it was interested in ensuring that future solutions benefit the game as a whole without negatively affecting the PGA Tour, its players, or our fans’ enjoyment of our sport.

However, one of the tour’s top players, Webb Simpson, had a lot to say.

Speaking to the media at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week while defending his title there, Simpson got right into it and backed up his comments with some specific examples.

Regarding the proposed shank length limitation to 46 inches, Simpson said: My first problem I have with the driver’s length is that if a really good golfer comes out from 1.85 yards, we’re gonna then really tell him he can’t use anything? longer than 46 [inches]?

Simpson then turned the talk from equipment to golf course architecture.

I just think the problem has to do with the golf course architecture, Simpson said. We need more doglegs. We need tighter fairways. We need longer rough. We need smaller greens. We need more hearty vegetables. All those things I just mentioned save money, save water, save land that you need to build a golf course. We know 8000 meter golf courses are not the answer. Brooks Koepka shot 16 under at Erin Hills. For that Open Erin Hills measured more than 7,700 feet.

Simpson went on to discuss how tree placement could help curb spacing.

At Augusta at 13, we don’t need that tee 40 yards back, he said. What they need is a medium sized tree 20 yards in front of the tee box and a meter and a half to the left of the tee box because the problem now is guys can turn it right and they can even cut it, some of these guys, over the trees. If you put a tree there, guys can’t do that. It’s like the fourth hole this year at Winged Foot. It’s a dogleg-left par 4 but there’s a tree with branches there so the bombers can’t cut their gash over that bunker, so a lot of the bombers just hit 3-wood.

Simpson doesn’t just stick his head in the sand to see what’s happening at a professional level with distance. The 35-year-old former US Open champion understands that progress has been made with clubs and balls. He just believes there are ways other than putting the equipment rules on their ear to get there.

The driver’s face is a lot thinner. They are bigger. I understand that, he says. But I don’t think rolling back equipment will do anyone any good if we can change golf course design. It’s better for amateurs, it’s better for professionals, and there are plenty of courses on the PGA Tour that have stood the test of time for the way they are designed.

Simpsons thought about courses has some merit. In the last full PGA Tour season, 2018-19, six of the 12 toughest courses in par were 7,261 yards or less. Among them are some of the more memorable locations to tour: Pebble Beach GL, Harbor Town GL, and Colonial CC A pair of behemoths, Medinah No. 3 at 7,613 yards and Kapaluas Plantation Course at 7,518 yards, ranked 43rd and 44th respectively.

A seven-time PGA Tour winner who has earned over $ 41 million, Simpson is well positioned to speak on the subject as a player who has had significant success without bombing the ball. As of 2012, the Wake Forest grad has ranked no higher than 97th in driving distance, which it achieved in 2015. In addition to his own comments, Simpson believes the PGA Tour should also be oral on the topic.

I think their voice should be very loud, he said. I respect the USGA and R&A very much, and I know their intentions are great, but I don’t think rolling back the gear is what we need. I think we need to adjust our courses.

