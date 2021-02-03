Jazz vs. Pistons: watch, schedule, live stream information, playing time, TV channel

Who’s playing

Detroit @ Utah

Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Utah 15-5

What to know

The Utah Jazz has been 9-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October 2015, and they will have the chance to extend that success on Tuesday. They will compete against each other at 10 p.m. ET at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday wasn’t particularly close, dropping 128-117 in Utah. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points in 3-for-12 shooting and flipping the ball five times in his 31 minutes on the field.

Meanwhile, Detroit must be hurt after a heavy 118-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Detroit was half in a tough position, with the score already at 64-45. Small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and Shooting guard Josh Jackson (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

The Jazz is the favorite in this one, with an expected profit margin of 12.5 points. They’ve been consistent money makers against the spread when preferred (12-6), so they may be worth a quick bet.

The losses brought Utah to 15-5 and the Pistons to 5-15. A few defensive stats to keep in mind while watching: Utah enters the game with an average of only 106.3 points allowed per game, which is third best in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed its opponents to shoot an average of 48.10% off the floor, which is the third highest firing percentage allowed in the competition. So the cards are certainly stacked against Detroit.

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET True: Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

The Jazz is a big 12.5 point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latter NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this point as the game started with a 12.5 point spread and stayed there.

Over / Under: -111

See NBA choices for every single game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now.

Series history

Utah has won nine of their last eleven games against Detroit.