Jazz vs. Pistons: watch, schedule, live stream information, playing time, TV channel

Who’s playing

Detroit @ Utah

Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Utah 15-5

What to know

The Utah Jazz has been 9-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October 2015, and they will have the chance to extend that success on Tuesday. They will compete against each other at 10 p.m. ET at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday wasn’t particularly close, dropping 128-117 in Utah. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points in 3-for-12 shooting and flipping the ball five times in his 31 minutes on the field.

Meanwhile, Detroit must be hurt after a heavy 118-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Detroit was half in a tough position, with the score already at 64-45. Small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and Shooting guard Josh Jackson (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

The Jazz is the favorite in this one, with an expected profit margin of 12.5 points. They’ve been consistent money makers against the spread when preferred (12-6), so they may be worth a quick bet.

The losses brought Utah to 15-5 and the Pistons to 5-15. A few defensive stats to keep in mind while watching: Utah enters the game with an average of only 106.3 points allowed per game, which is third best in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed its opponents to shoot an average of 48.10% off the floor, which is the third highest firing percentage allowed in the competition. So the cards are certainly stacked against Detroit.

How to watch

  • When:Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
  • True:Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV:ATTSN Rocky Mountain
  • To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

The Jazz is a big 12.5 point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latter NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this point as the game started with a 12.5 point spread and stayed there.

Over / Under: -111

See NBA choices for every single game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now.

Series history

Utah has won nine of their last eleven games against Detroit.

  • January 10, 2021 – Utah 96 vs Detroit 86
  • March 7, 2020 – Utah 111 vs. Detroit 105
  • Dec 30, 2019 – Utah 104 vs. Detroit 81
  • Jan 14, 2019 – Utah 100 vs Detroit 94
  • Jan 5, 2019 – Utah 110 vs Detroit 105
  • March 13, 2018 – Utah 110 vs. Detroit 79
  • January 24, 2018 – Utah 98 vs. Detroit 95
  • March 15, 2017 – Utah 97 vs. Detroit 83
  • January 13, 2017 – Utah 110 vs Detroit 77
  • Jan 25, 2016 – Detroit 95 vs. Utah 92
  • October 28, 2015 – Detroit 92 vs. Utah 87



