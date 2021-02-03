Ian Begley provides an update on the Knicks’ interest in Zach LaVine

The Telegraph

Golf’s governing bodies are taking steps to address the game’s distance problem

Golf leaders on Tuesday announced their intention to save the future of the sport from the big hitters by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for equipment restrictions, including rider height limits and the introduction of a standardized tournament ball on the tours. Golf’s growing distance problem is ruining major courses. The move will likely abandon DeChambeaus’ plan to hire a 48-inch driver to take over Augusta National at the Masters in April. It was the milestone the purists, including Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, had been waiting for since the forces spotted last February that with the Distance Insights project, they were finally ready to tackle the issue of the length of the professional games. their joint studies indicated that they were crucial to the future of the game. The pandemic has interrupted progress but has resumed and has finally reached the resolution stage. With Martin Slumbers, the CEO of R&A, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was virtually inevitable, it is highly unlikely that we will eventually do nothing, it will now start collecting feedback on the potential use of a rule specifying the use of clubs and balls that are intended to result in shorter shot distances. In the short term, comment has been requested on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum length of the no-putter club from 48 inches to 46 inches. The deadline for this is March 4th and, as expected, it will allow Augusta and any other tournament organizer to slow down the long hitters. Slumbers denied that it was individually specific, but accepted that the big hitters could be personalized in it. Still, the big battle will certainly come in the efforts of the R&A and USGA to convince equipment manufacturers to review general compliance specifications for clubs and balls, including those that directly affect shot distances. This means that the governing authorities want to explore topics such as limiting ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller and smaller in volume, and reducing the feather-like effect in faces and moments of inertia in clubheads. They have chosen to follow the local rule to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules that professionals and amateurs of all qualities will adhere to. Local rules are not part of the official rulebook, but are an amendment or addition to a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. In fact, the rules would be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker could still use the best technology, there’s no point in changing things significantly at the recreational level, the pros will be faced with gaming. changing restrictions. Slumbers doesn’t see it that way, though. The local rule could be applied on a much broader scale than the professional game or the elite amateur game, he said. I think it is misleading to say that it is only about elite golf. Undoubtedly, the lawyers will get involved and are already involved with the equipment manufacturers desperate to protect their multi-billion dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached after the feedback phase concludes in November. This is a serious problem and now is the time to think seriously and I am convinced that the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport, said Slumbers. It’s a complicated topic, but Slumbers pointed out that while they plan to keep the conversations as profound as they are accountable, they shouldn’t drag on. DeChambeau’s likes are already threatening the 400-yard mark, and there’s an urgent need to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses don’t become obsolete and the game doesn’t get too one-dimensional. There’s the balance between skill and technology we’re trying to find, because the game is in danger of losing that balance, Slumbers said. After the lockdown, the various tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and agencies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to make sure the sport could run as effectively as possible again. That gives me confidence in this regard. Mike Davis, Slumbers’ counterpart at the USGA, added: This is about the long haul, for the entire game. Golfers must understand that this generation-hitting-the-ball adversely affects play. The cost of this is borne by all golfers. We were just trying to fit golf back onto courses. Local control route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers Far from being stupid, the R&A and the United States Golf Association are well aware that they will have a battle with the makers of the equipment over their proposals for the shot distances in the professional game. But if they expected this to be essentially a fight with the bombers on Tour, Webb Simpson stressed that even the conspirators could be in the opposition. World No. 9, Simpson is one of the smaller hitters in the elite, ranking 114th in the PGA Tours distance driving statistics for not finishing in the top 100 for the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy were suddenly curtailed, it should certainly be good for Simpsons’ chances of adding to the single major on his resume.