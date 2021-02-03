Eagle’s Ben Ford and Rocky Mountain’s Jordan Erickson are committed to Boise State football





The two are currently rivals, but will compete together for the Broncos this fall.

BOISE, Idaho Two of Idaho’s top prep football players are staying close to home, choosing to play football in Boise State this fall. Jordan Erickson, who played wide receiver at Rocky Mountain, and Ben Ford, who played quarterback at Eagle, had several offers from big names, but chose to stay at home. Honestly, that’s always been my dream, even playing optimist, playing fourth grade in the jamboree and being able to play on the blue turf, it’s just been kind of a dream, “said Erickson.” Always want to act adult. and now the time has come to be able to do it, so I’m happy with it. “ Erickson earned first-team honors in Idaho this fall, helping the Grizzlies to the 5A state title. A weapon as a running back and receiver, it closed this fall with 1,365 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. Having the opportunity to play close to home and participate in a program he admired during his childhood was a big part of his decision to play in Boise State. “That was quite the big thing when I was deciding where to go,” said Erickson. “The venue was huge and I love it here, so it means a lot to me.” He will join several other former Rocky Mountain standouts who played for the Broncos, including Kekoa Nawahine. “That’s a big one, seeing him come down from Rocky Mountain and do what he did, that was pretty cool,” Erickson said of Nawahine. Congratulations # Rocky Mountain senior @ jerickson01 for his dedication #BoiseState! Honestly, that’s always been my dream. “ More with Jordan on his decision tonight @KTVB! #KTVBhss https://t.co/g8rfwQkaXV pic.twitter.com/SJqtszJBi8 – Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) February 3, 2021 Erickson will participate in the program as a favorite walk-on, a title that will leave him hungry for more success. “It’s almost better for me as a walk-on,” he said. “It will make me work harder and I am excited about it.” Erickson will join former Eagle High quarterback Ben Ford in the roster of the Broncos this fall. Although they played for rival teams in high school, their friendship blossomed, both in season and off season, at a local gym for high school and college athletes. “We’ve always worked together on OffTheField and we get along pretty well,” said Erickson. “I love him, I like being around him and I can’t wait to play with him for the next four years.” Ford said, “I see Jordan every day on OffTheField and we talk about ‘what are you doing? What do you hear?’ None of us have known it until today and it’s just super cool, I’m definitely going to be excited to be his teammate. ” RELATED: Over 50 State Titles and 500 Scholarships Later, College of Idaho Grad Continues to Train Idaho’s Elite Athletes Ford earned the Idaho High School Player of the Year award last fall. He averaged 11.5 yards per carry, racking up over 2,000 total yards and 26 touchdowns to lead the Mustangs back to the 5A playoffs. “It’s such a dream come true, you know it’s crazy to think about watching them as a young kid and now I’ll be up there playing on the TV and playing on the blue turf and practicing it every day team and the guys, so I’m just really, really excited about it, ”said Ford. Staying home … Thank you to everyone who helped along the way#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/7cojgM0mvw – Ben Ford (@ ford14_ben) February 3, 2021 Boise State offered him a scholarship last week. “At that point, I was trying to make up my mind about baseball and stuff,” he said. “Obviously that was a great opportunity, I knew it and tried to weigh the options.” Ford had originally committed to playing baseball at the University of Washington, but was fired last summer for opening up his recruitment to football. “[Football is] just something I’ve been doing for so long and baseball became a big part of my life too, ”he said. But it’s just always been football to me and when I got this chance I couldn’t see why I’m passing it on. “ Both Ford and Erickson said new head coach Andy Avalos, who rejoined the program in January as head coach, had a lot to do with their decision. “I had never spoken before the coaching switch [then-head coach Bryan] Harsin once… and I just didn’t think that would ever happen with BSU, ”Ford said. I know Matt Miller was pushing me over there and trying to get him to talk to me and [Avalos] reached out within days of being hired and it just showed a lot of what he cares about the program and how he goes about his business, and I really like him. “ RELATED: ‘This is a dream come true’: Former Boise State defender Andy Avalos to become Broncos’ next head coach “That new energy is coming in, especially with all the other coaches coming in as well, it’s exciting to be able to be separate from that and they have a lot of energy, so I love that,” added Erickson. If you want to know a little more about it @ ford14_bens journey, take a look at this After rupturing his ACL in the fall of 19, he destroyed every timeline he got on his way to recovery. He went on to win the Idaho Player of the Year award in 20. | https://t.co/pJ9rBbeAWs pic.twitter.com/8YIK7hd3aj – Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 3, 2021 Both plan to sign their National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday during National Signing Day. RELATED: List Signing University of Southern Idaho 2021 Pledges Check out all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Check out all of our high school sports coverage in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries







