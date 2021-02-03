The Bobcat men’s tennis team opens its season against the state of Idaho on Saturday

BOZEMAN, Montana Trey Morris Montana State’s first season as a men’s tennis coach was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic last spring, and his second season will start a little later and look a little different than usual, and the fall season in between was almost non-existent. Morris readily admits that things beyond his control are worth worrying about, but finds plenty of positives leading up to the 2021 season.

“I think the arousal level is a little higher than usual,” said MSU’s sophomore head coach. “There is an eagerness to go, everyone is ready to compete, and I think even with a start a little later than usual, starting in the first week of February, everyone is fighting and ready to play.”

The Bobcats were 5-4 overall, 1-1 in the Big Sky when the 2020 season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is also forcing changes during the 2021 season. But the biggest difference may have come in the meantime, when the Bobcats didn’t play a fall season against outside competition. Morris integrated four of the five newcomers from the program into the program with matches within the selection and team training. Eliminating organized team travel in the fall changed an element of team building, Morris said, but also eased the workload and continually fueled the desire for competition.

“Sometimes in the fall season, not all the time, but sometimes, you see guys getting worn out by the end of the fall and needing to freshen up during the winter break,” Morris said. “We didn’t see that much this season. I felt like guys were constantly hungry because they were ready to go. It’s been so long since they participated that they are really looking forward to going out again. . “

The Bobcats welcome five returning lineup regulars, including the four players tied for the team leader with five singles wins. Sophomore Nejc Sitar finished 5-4 last season at No. 1 singles, junior Joaquin Espinoza was 5-3 record at No. 2 singles, sophomore Marcos Zelver was 5-4 overall, 4-3 on the third ladder position and Chase Stoner put together a 3-4 record at No. 5, 1-0 at No. 4. Freshman Manuel Monteiro also returns after a 5-3 record, 4-3 at number 6.

Morris is impressed by the work his returners have done in the changeable low season. “I think each of those five guys has improved a lot,” he said. “With some of them physically specific, they may have gotten stronger last year by working in the weight room or dealing with injuries that have disappeared and are now playing more for free. Maybe some of those guys made technical changes and they “They’re starting to come into their own and feel comfortable, but all those guys are playing at a much higher level than they were.”

In addition to the infusion of talent, Morris said the five newcomers from Montana State have changed team dynamics. “I also feel that the introduction of five new guys has pushed the returners, and that only makes them better,” he said. “So the combination of experience and being pushed by the younger guys really helps those guys.”

Brad Buckland brings one year of Division I experience to the Bobcat program. The freshman from Nottingham, England, spent 2019-20 in Middle Tennessee State, where he was 9-3 (7-2 in the fall of 2019, 2-1 in the spring of 2020) and 4-4 in doubles ( 3- 3, 1-1). Jacob Huppin from Spokane and Andrew Suver from Seattle last year were two of the top three or four high school students in Washington state Jakob Mosvold was a highlight in Houston. This month, Daan Van Dijk arrived from the Netherlands to join the squad as a freshman.

Morris said anyone could contribute this spring, and he said the first steps down that road will come from the attitude shown in practice. “We constantly preach energy, effort and enthusiasm in every practice, everything we do, and one of our big concerns is to bring your own side to everything you do. It doesn’t matter who is involved, no matter what kind energy level is bringing someone else, whether it’s with a coach or no one else is watching, you have to bring that energy, that enthusiasm, you have to bring that effort and intensity. I’m looking for guys who embody that, and if you have that you will allow yourself to get some play time this year and have a successful season. “

While enthusiasm for competitions is high, MSU’s last true collegiate competition was almost 11 months ago. Morris said mimicking a real-life competitive environment has been on the team’s agenda for quite some time. “What you have to do, what we try to do every day, is create the feeling that you are in a game,” he said. So you have to hope the training pays off, hope what they do in practice translates. I would be ignorant to say I know that will because I haven’t seen most of the new guys join in, but what I have seen in practice there’s a lot of really good stuff, and I’m going to let go of those guys who have done the best in practice and we’ll just have to make adjustments to see how they compete when it actually happens. lots of confidence. “

Montana State kicks off its season on Feb. 6 against Idaho State in Bozeman at 6 p.m., with a game at noon on Feb. 7, and identifying its doubles teams is a process that continues and could spill over into the first weeks of the season, Morris said. “(Doubles) is definitely something that I think we’ve really gotten better at since last year. We have a few guys who won’t be available for the first few weekends, so that’s throwing a little wrench into our doubles lineup. and I have no doubt that they will be successful. If we have to make an adjustment after the first few games, we will, but I have every confidence in this group of men to get the job done. “

Morris’ measurements for the season’s success will focus on how his team competes as well as on the record. “My expectation is that our boys will be the most energetic team on the field, they will be the most excited to be there, and they will be the toughest competitors. I think if we can do those things the sky is the way. limit for this team, but it has to start with the basics of being the most excited, having the fastest work rate, and being more energetic than who we’re up against. ”

#GoCatsGo