Hockey: Ohio is unable to complete the rally in a 6-4 season opener loss against Lindenwood





Ohio faced an uphill battle before it even stepped out onto the ice, but it kept putting up a worthy fight to the end. The Bobcats’ opening game was swapped from a home game to an away game, their opponent had already played four games before and Lindenwood is already one of the toughest teams Ohio will face this season. Despite all that, Ohio gave Lindenwood a lot of shock in his 6-4 loss on Tuesday-afternoon in an empty Centene Community Ice Center. Play seemed to be even for most of the first half. Until there were about 11 minutes to go in the second half, the Lions (5-0) held only a 1-0 lead while the Bobcats (0-1) held their own. Ohio began to fail after that. In a power play by Lindenwood, sparked by a sharp call to Timmy Thurnau, Jeremy Velazquez scored to give the Lions a 2-0 lead. Three minutes later, Vegard Faret scored another goal for Lindenwood to make it a game of three. At this point, with all the odds stacked against them, the game seemed to be a lost cause for the Bobcats. However, coach Cole Bells’ team never let the game stay out of reach. With 5:45 to go in the second period, Matt Shipko scored the first goal of the season and the first of his career to put Ohio on the board. The second period ended with the Lions leading 3-1, but the Bobcats came back in the third period. Less than two minutes into the final period, Drew Magyar scored Ohios’ second goal as the teams played four-on-four hockey due to penalties on both sides. After losing three scores, the Bobcats were just one good move away from a draw. Kyler Newman reacted quickly for the Lions, but Kyle Craddick later wiped out that score with an own goal with seven minutes to go. No goals were scored for the next three minutes, until JT Schimizzi scored while diving for the puck with three minutes to go. Ohio had silenced Lindenwood even after it looked gloomy in the second period. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the tie didn’t last long as Faret scored his second goal of the game to give the Lions another 5-4 lead. With one minute to go, Ohio went into an empty-net formation in a last-ditch effort to tie the score, but Lindenwood just added another goal, the afternoon’s final, to end the game 6-4. to win. The biggest stat of the game was that Ohio was 39-21 outshot on shots-on-goal. The Bobcats were expected to be rusty in their first game, but they can’t allow their opponents to have nearly double the number of scoring attempts in the future. Throughout the game, it seemed as if in his first career goalkeeper Max Karlenzig couldn’t take a moment to relax against the Lions’ aggressive defense. Ohio will have a second chance on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to beat Lindenwood in Centene. Now that they’ve played their first game, the Bobcats can finally learn from their mistakes and prepare for their rematch. @elifeaz [email protected]







