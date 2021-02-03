Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa discusses Deshaun Watson’s trade rumors: ‘I have no control over that’





Tua Tagovailoa has heard countless trade rumors about himself and Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson. How could he not have that? But the Dolphins quarterback, who comes out of what some might describe as a disappointing beginner’s campaign, isn’t concerned about being moved to Houston after just one season in Miami. The # 5 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft said in a radio interview with Dan Patrick on Monday as much as possible: “That’s something I can’t control,” Tagovailoa said to Patrick. “I don’t have any control over those trade deals and things.” WATSON TRADE RUMORS: Dolphins are among the best fits for Texans QB Tagovailoa was also a good sport when Patrick asked if he should wait until August to buy one of his jerseys: “Well, to be honest, I’m not so sure,” Tagovailoa said, smiling. “Like I said, I can’t control things I can’t control.” Tagovailoa later described his rookie campaign as “below average” in his interview with Patrick. The rookie went 6-3 as a starter, but was repeatedly drawn for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, most notably in a narrow win over Las Vegas in Week 16. For the year, Tagovailoa completed 186 passes of 290 tries (64.1 percent) for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions; he also ran for three touchdowns. Tagovailoa’s rookie season wasn’t the worst in NFL history, but looked less favorable when it was pitted against fellow rookies Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts. The fact that the Dolphins barely missed the postseason, even with a playoff caliber defense, didn’t help. Tagovailoa certainly has public support for 2021 from Dolphins GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores, at least. But that was before Watson’s reported break with the Texans reached the point where he wanted to leave Houston. One of the first speculated trade deals involved shipping Tagovailoa and multiple draft picks (possibly including both Miami’s # 3 and 18 picks of the 2021 design) to Houston in exchange for Watson. Whether that transaction takes place or if Tagovailoa has another chance to prove itself remains to be seen. Although, that’s something the second year quarterback can master. In my head and in my heart I would like to hope so, said Tagovailoa. But for me, with the way it went last year, you always have to prove that you’re doing better and I want to do better too. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos