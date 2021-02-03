Coach Justin Langer backed up amid the saga of player unrest

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer’s leadership style has been the subject of unfortunate recent reports. Photo: Getty

Cricket Australia has expressed support behind coach Justin Langer amid reports of player unrest over his leadership style.

Former Captain Michael Clarke this week came on reports that Langer’s no-nonsense style had annoyed some on the national team.

The loss of the Australian shock series to India has reportedly opened some wounds, and according to a report in the Sydney Morning Heraldsenior players find assistant coach Andrew McDonald more accessible than Langer.

The Sydney Morning Herald cited sources as saying that some senior cricketers are irritated by Langer’s micromanagement and interactions with the bowlers.

Langer himself hit back at the criticism, saying that leadership is not a popularity contest and disputed suggestions that his relationships with players were on the rocks.

Now CA has lent its support to the coach, with interim CEO Nick Hockley praising the coach’s leadership since his appointment in 2018.

“Some of the comment I’ve seen around JL in the media, I think that’s an issue within the team, within the squad,” Hockley told reporters on Wednesday.

“(What) I will really say that JL’s leadership is his passion, he wears his heart on his sleeve, but he’s a great leader.

“What he has done for the team culture, what he delivers to the organization in a broader sense, so not only on the field but also beyond, I think he has been very, very clear what he stands for.

“That’s … for the team to make Australians proud.

And Justin has our full support.

“… The team dynamics, that’s something the team, the captain, the coach has to work through.”

Following the loss of the Australian Test series against India, there were reports that Langer’s intense style had exhausted the players, which the coach has dismissed as incorrect.

“We’re in a high-performance company, we’re in a high-performance organization, we’re constantly evaluating,” said Hockley.

“…. We will monitor the performance and for sure, this last series, as with any series, we will look at debriefing and see how we can improve.”

CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley has thrown his support behind Justin Langer. Photo: Getty

Hockley informed Langer that Tuesday evening CA had delayed next month’s planned test trip through South Africa.

“He is extremely disappointed that he is not going to South Africa,” said Hockley.

“But I think it now values ​​that time to plan the next period and think and plan about our Ashes campaign, which is of course hugely important.”

Australia’s next planned streak is an Ashes campaign against England starting in November.

Langer will remain in Australia as the national T20 squad plays a run of five games in New Zealand starting later this month, with assistant coach Andrew McDonald leading that touring party.

Michael Clarke pulls out ‘weak’ reports

Clarke, the former Test captain in Australia, said it was weak if players had expressed their grievances about Langer to a journalist and not spoken directly to the coach.

Langer is also strong, his character is difficult. He’s going to want these guys to know that if you’re going to be successful at the highest level, we’re going to challenge ourselves and try to get better, Clarke said at Big Sports Breakfast.

Michael Clarke is not happy with reports of player unrest around Coach Justin Langer’s leadership style. Photo: Getty

What comes along with that is that some people don’t like that because he’s very on that disciplined side of a head coach or as a player.

For some players who don’t want to train and train for four hours, or for some people who don’t want to come to a team meeting and don’t want to go through every player.

No doubt it won’t be perfect for everyone. But that’s his style.

Even if people struggle or feel uncomfortable with that, talk to Lang or Painey as the captain and try to get the best out of each other.

This behind closed doors and going to a journalist, the source said very weakly.

I hope this hasn’t been the case, I hope it’s just a story that creates a headline and that a player hasn’t gone after Langs.

I think it’s weak that you don’t put the player name on it. I hope JL finds out who the player is and confronts him.

with AAP