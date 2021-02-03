Texas football lands Jaydon Blue, the No. 4 RB in the 2022 league





The Longhorns may have just opened the next chapter in the Texas book of legendary running backs. Klein Cain High School (Houston, Tx) junior running back Jaydon Blue has committed to Texas across Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, the 2022 recruit announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. I could be anywhere in the country for the next 3-4 years, playing college football and getting an engineering degree, Blue said in his tweet. Today I would like to announce that I will commit to the University of Texas. Blue is the No. 4 returning to the country in the 2022 class, according to composite from 247Sports. Blue will likely spend his freshman season in 2022 supporting today’s Texas, starting with Bijan Robinson, who will be a junior when Blue arrives on campus. In his junior season, Blue recorded 2,155 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns for Klein Cain. Blue is the highest-ranking freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian has signed since he was hired on Jan. 3. Find more coverage of Texas from The Dallas Morning News here.

