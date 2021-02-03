Sports
Christian Dvorak scores twice on his birthday in the loss of Coyotes to Blues
A two-goal attempt by Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak on his birthday was not enough for the team to beat the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 defeat.
In the first period, Dvorak quickly landed in the middle of the ice. Drake Caggiula made a great pass from the left side of the ice to the right where Tyler Pitlick pushed up the ice like Dvorak. Pitlick played the puck in front of the net, where Dvorak waited on the ice with his stick to convert the opening goal of the game.
That was the 11th shot of the game, giving the Coyotes an 11-1 lead to open the game. It was good that they were able to make it a head start, but bad that they didn’t get enough out of it before the Blues came back roaring.
Arizona couldn’t come out of the first unharmed, as St. Louis forward Mike Hoffman scored with less than three minutes to go. And then three minutes into the second period, Blues defender Justin Faulk deservedly placed his team at 2-1 after a dominant period of play. Faulk’s goal was the Blues’ 14th shot in the match, meaning they had the next 13 shots of the match after Dvorak’s opener.
A 5-on-3 power play for the Coyotes in the second period was huge after the wave of the Blues, and they eventually scored a goal. Once it came to a one-man advantage, Dvorak was once again the man in the right place, with another diversion for the Blues’ net to put the Coyotes back in front.
This was not a turning point, however, and I thank St. Louis for maintaining the pressure. Vince Dunn scored for the Blues five minutes after Dvorak, and Ryan O’Reilly’s goal shortly after the start of the third period made St. Louis 4-2.
The Coyotes didn’t like the way they gave up those four goals.
“I don’t think they really needed to earn their goals,” said head coach Rick Tocchet. “Only a few mistakes have been made by some guys.”
“Too sloppy,” said Dvorak. “Too loose with them in our defensive end.”
The game was fairly even and calm from that point on until the Coyotes brought in the extra attacker with three minutes to go. A Blues gaffe left Conor Garland open around the net, and he also found Nick Schmaltz open around the net to make it a bit dramatic and go for a one-goal match at 2:39.
From there, the Coyotes held back in St. Louis’ zone with an additional attacker. Phil Kessel and Dvorak both have chances of an equalizer. After 90 seconds of this, the Blues finally cleared the puck before the last 40 seconds held it back with the Coyotes on the attack. Garland’s crack with 15 seconds remaining forced a face-off, which the Coyotes lost. The puck was eliminated by the Blues and the game ended.
Arizona was ultimately unable to control the game after being the much better side for the first 15 minutes.
“I really liked our first and then I got away from it a little bit in the second and they have a lot of guys who can make plays,” said Nick Schmaltz, Coyotes Center.
The Blues deserve a nod for playing like the strong team they are after a sloppy opening. St. Louis is now 7-2-1 to start the season, with the victory over the Coyotes being their fourth straight series.
The Coyotes are now 3-5-1 this season.
