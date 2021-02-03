National College Football Signing Day: Skelton follows the straight line to UMD

Grams had seen that punishing style a lot during Skeltons’ great high school career.

I’ll tell you I’ve never seen a man put his shoulders like that when he was just trying to take that tackle, Grams said. Some guys will try to get around or avoid them. Gavin wasn’t afraid to endure them.

Wednesday is National Signing Day, and Skelton plans to make its resolution to play college football in Minnesota Duluth at 10 p.m. in the school’s commons area, with teammates in attendance.

Projected as a linebacker from the outside or inside, the 220-pound 6-foot Skelton can even see the time at the defensive end.





I just really liked their coaches, and I got calls every week, I got letters in the mail all the time, Skelton said. They really reached out, more than any other school. Love the Duluth area and thought it was the best choice. I’m excited. Not too far from home, but just far enough.

Skelton is a defender in hockey and stands out on the track, but football is the family sport. Born in Orr, his father Jon Skelton played linebacker in the state of Montana in the late 1980s / early 1990s.

Gavin is the youngest of three brothers who have all stood out in football.

Zach, 24, played at Itasca Community College for a year before hurting his knee and transferring to UMD, where he ended up on the track crew while Levi joined the United States Army.

Mesabi East didn’t have a football program for a few years in the mid-2000s, and Grams credits players like the Skelton brothers for helping bring back football and actively recruiting kids to come out.

Grams said Gavin Skelton, a two-time captain, likely organized between 25 and 30 7-by-7 passing exercises during the off-season for his teammates to compete in.

He needs to learn the UMD system and put the time into it, but his work ethic is there and his heart is there, Gram said. He’s a heckuva athlete and even better, he’s a heckuva person. I think the Bulldogs will really love Gavin.

Skelton said UMD’s NSIC rivals Bemidji State and the University of Sioux Falls were among the other schools interested in him. UMD corresponded with Skelton throughout the summer, both before and after attending Bulldogs football camp in July, the show even going on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The camp was great, Skelton said.

UMD made Skelton an official scholarship offer in August and he did so in October.

They were really great to me, and it just felt like the best decision for me, Skelton said.

Skelton was asked what he needed to get better and he said speed. Hell continues to work on its sideways movement through exercises.

I always say I’m quick once I go, but it takes me a little bit to get going, Skelton said with a laugh.

But once it’s up and running, watch out, it’s loaded like a freight train. Mesabi East didn’t have a day maximum this fall, but Skelton bench press 365 pounds as a junior. On the track he is a state qualifier in the 300m hurdles and has run the open 200 as fast as 23 seconds.

After what happened last year (the season was canceled due to COVID-19), I look forward to returning to the State Track Meet and race, Skelton said.

While the Skelton brothers are among the best linebackers Grams has ever had, Gavin with Neil Seibert and Marcus Miranda, who played in Bemidji State, is among the top backs.

For his career, the versatile Skelton finished with 383 carries for 1,850 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also caught 34 passes for 555 yards and six more scores. He even threw for 276 yards and three more scores, finishing with 2,962 all-purpose yards and 38 TDs.

In defense, the two-time defensive player of the year and four-year novice linebacker had 494 tackles, 35 for loss, 10 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, seven recoveries and three interceptions.

Grams has coached at Mesabi East for 25 years, about the last dozen as a head coach.

He’s definitely in the top three I’ve ever coached, Gram said. It’s so hard because everyone is different, but he’s right on the top, let’s put it this way.

As for the middle linebackers, Gavin just loves defense. We’re not holding career leaders for defense, but it has to be him, probably the man who had the most tackles ever.

Since Skelton projects as a next-level defensive player, he was asked if he would miss out on boys’ defections.

Oh, sure, he said. Running the ball is always fun, wherever, catching it or just getting it as a transfer. I just play linebacker, I miss running guys over but if I get an interception I still get that chance to knock someone over.

Skelton has a cumulative average of 3.83 points and should definitely have aced geometry because he knows for sure that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line.

That’s right, Skelton said, laughing.

South Ridge senior running back Connor Bushbaum finished second in Minnesota with 1,503 yards rushing this year on 141 tries good for a gaudy 10.7 yards per carry in being named the News Tribunes All-Area Player of the Year. Bushbaum planned to take the winter off of hockey to focus on baseball, the sport he wants to play in college.

Duluth Denfeld running back / defensive back Keyshawn Beckom will play at Mesabi Range College after receiving First Team all-district and all-conference honors.

Proctor running back Trevor Lindberg will attend Wisconsin-River Falls, where he is seen as a running back or slot receiver.

Hermantown inner lineman Kadence Tinsley goes to Wisconsin-Stout and Jackson Savre, an All-Area selection and subdistrict lineman of the year, goes to Concordia-St. Paul.

Two ports defensive back Eli Schlangen has committed to Sioux Falls. Schlangen, an All-Area performer who also stood out on violation, is projected as a safety.

With a limited schedule this fall, Agates coach Tom Nelson said it was challenging, but each game helped players gain collegiate exposure.

Recruiting was different in many ways this year and more challenging for everyone involved, he said.

Grand Rapids running back Caden Hofstad will play at St. Scholastica and Dane Kennedy, a multi-talented performer who earned the All-Area accolade as a defensive back, will attend Itasca Community College.

Better has at least two players expressed an interest in playing college football, Carter Fonger and Ben Hunter. They’re focusing on their senior season this spring and waiting to see what additional opportunities come. The Spartans start March 8 and have six games scheduled.

Superior coach Bob DeMeyer said the lack of a fall season has impacted the recruitment process.

Especially for those seniors who may not have had an excellent junior season, have gotten bigger, faster and stronger in the off-season and need to show what they can do on the field and spark interest in more schools, DeMeyer said. College coaches have also been unable to visit players, meet their parents, and speak personally with their high school coaches.

DeMeyer added that another factor influencing the recruitment process is that some colleges have many players returning who are done with their careers. So they have fewer needs, few roster places and less grant money available.

Northwest linebacker / tight end Titus Graden heads to Upper Iowa. Since the Tigers have no students in the building on Wednesday, they will sign for Graden in the commons area on Friday, February 5 at 3 p.m.