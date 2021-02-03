Texas A&M Womens Tennis wins Thriller 4-3 at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas In the most exciting Texas A&M women’s tennis game of this season, the Aggies recorded a 4-3 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon. A&M are climbing to 6-1 overall this season, while the Horned Frogs record their first loss and drop to 4-1.

The Maroon & White started the day in the Metroplex with the doubles, as Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo defeated Marie Norris and Addy Guevara 6-3. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding came back from a 4-2 deficit to win the game 6-4 against Stevie Kennedy and Tate Schroeder, sealing the double for the Aggies. No. 39 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were 4-4 level with Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual Montalvo, but the match was not over.

Tuesday’s fight then moved to the singles courts, where Faa-Hviding added Aggies’ second run of the game in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Addy Guevara. TCU responded with a win on lane three, but Goldsmith shot back in a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against No. 46-ranked Schroeder. The Horned Frogs continued to fight, however, as they held on to the game 3-3 after victories on lanes one and four with one game out.

That saw all the pressure fall squarely on the shoulders of TCU’s Pascual Montalvo and Texas A&M senior McQuaid. In the first set, McQuaid took a decisive 6-3 advantage, but Pascual Montalvo managed to shoot back in the second set with a 6-4 victory to force a decisive third frame. Tustin, California-born McQuaid trailed 3-2, but shot wins in four consecutive games to win the set and game and secure the team win 4-3.

In the five seasons of head coach Mark Weavers in Aggieland, the Maroon & White TCU have covered all four meetings. Each of the games between the Horned Frogs and Aggies came in at 4-3 finishes, a record dating back to the 2017 campaign. Texas A&M maintains a five-game overall win against the Horned Frogs, which started in 2015.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

About achieving a hard-fought 4-3 victory

After that, there was certainly a little sense of relief. At the end of the day, it is always difficult to win on the road. TCU is an in-state rival, and for whatever reason we had 4-3 games against them for four years in a row. We just keep finding ways to win. We had our veteran Riley McQuaid against a TCU freshman at the end, so experience certainly worked in our favor. We were lucky enough to win 4-3. We also made a small change to the doubles line-up that I thought helped us earn the doubles point, which was essential in a 4-3 game like the one we had today. We have to get better, and it’s early in the season. We were still learning and wanted to improve, but we got the job done.

About Riley McQuaids’ performance in the last game on

I was happy when I saw it came to Riley. I was on the other side of the stadium at the start of her game, so I didn’t really see what happened early on. The other games were over and the score was 3-3 and Riley just got into the third set. Riley’s great conditioning really paid off there. There’s always drama and suspense in the final singles match in college, and Riley’s work ethic was rewarded in that final set.

Senior Riley McQuaid

On her wins in singles and doubles

Today was a super long day, but overall I really enjoyed it. Jess [Jessica Anzo] and I did very well in doubles again. It’s fun playing with her because she’s a very reserved player, and I’m just the opposite, so it’s great to see her come out of her shell a little bit. Then we went to singles, and it was a battle on every field, and I fully believed in all my teammates throughout the game. It all came down to me and I had no idea I was the last game. I thought it was still 2-1 so the win for my team was really worth it.

On her match-seal third set

It’s weird. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be the last game. I have never won a match like this when the team score was 3-3. At each point I was planning what to do to win each point. I didn’t think about what to do or what I had already done. It was great to win that match for our team.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M 4, TCU 3

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Fort Worth, Texas

Singles Competition

1. # 68 Marie Norris (TCU) defeats. # 64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) defeats. # 46 Tate Schroeder (TCU) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

3. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) defeats. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 7-5

5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-1, 6-4

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) defeats. Isabel Pascual Montalvo (TCU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Double competition

1. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Mercedes Aristegui / Isabel Pascual Montalvo (TCU) 4-4, unfinished

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) beats. Stevie Kennedy / Tate Schroeder (TCU) 6-4

3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) defeats. Marie Norris / Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-3

Order of finish: doubles (3.2); Singles (5.3,2,1,4,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M climbs to 6-1 with its lone loss to No. 2 UCLA. The teams’ record games will start up to this point in the 2020 campaign.

TCU first falls in the 2021 season and drops to 4-1 over the year.

The Maroon & White extend their win streak against the Horned Frogs to five consecutive wins dating back to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in the 2015 season.

Since Mark Weaver was named Texas A & M’s head coach in the 2015-16 campaign, the Aggies have won all four matchups with TCU by a margin of 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Riley McQuaid recorded her first clinch win of the season, beating TCU in a final match that stood for the first time in her Texas A&M career.

The Tustin, California native improves to 9-4 in singles with a flawless 4-0 start of doubles. Her active win streak of five singles matches leads the Aggies.

McQuaid also recorded a doubles victory alongside Jessica Anzo, seeing her individual doubles record rise to 11-2 while her record with Anzo climbs to 5-0 with a 4-0 double match record.

Dorthea Faa-Hviding moved up to 5-1 in singles this season with a 4-0 dual match record after her win. She also recorded her first double win of 2021 alongside Renee McBryde.

Jayci Goldsmith registered her first singles victory of the year, beating Marie Norris number 46. The Dripping Springs, Texas, born is now 7-2 with a 5-1 record for double matches.

Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver sees his overall career record rise to 95-48 after a victory on Tuesday afternoon.

