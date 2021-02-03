Boy Hockey in Southeast Minnesota: Mayo has a power outage at a loss to Northfield





Rochester Mayo played well at five-on-five, but the Spartans conceded three power-play goals to Big Nine Conference-leading Northfield on Tuesday in a Big Nine Conference boys’ hockey loss at Graham Arena I. The Raiders (5-1-1 in total) went 3-for-5 on the power play, while Mayo (3-2-0) was held on a 0-for-3 night on the power play. Northfield had a narrow 32-31 lead in shots on target, but the Raiders were able to cash in on more opportunities. Keaton Walock registered a 31-save shutout for the Raiders.

Tate Cothern and Payton Mancuso split time in goal for the Spartans. Northfield had a balanced attacking attack as Spencer Klotz, Carson VanZuilen, Cayden Monson and Will Tidona all had one goal and one assist. Isak Johnson also scored once for the Raiders, who led 2-0 after one period and 5-0 after two. Mayo will host Albert Lea in Graham I Thursday at 7:15 pm. NORTH FIELD 5, MAYO 0 Northfield 2 3 0 5 Mayo 0 0 0 0 Northfield: Spencer Klotz 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson VanZuilen 1 goal, 1 assist; Cayden Monson 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Tidona help 1 goal, 1; Isak Johnson 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Keaton Walock 31 saves (31 shots). Mayo: Goals : Tate Cothern (32:32; 22 saves-24 shots); Payton Mancuso (6:26 PM; 5 saves-8 shots). ALBERT LEA Albert Lea scored four goals in the first period and the Tigers were never behind in taking a win against rival Austin at the Albert Lea City Arena. Joseph Yoon and Blake Ulve had four-point games for the Tigers (4-1-0), who outwitted Austin 81-19. Ulve took up a hat-trick. Bray Klapperick made 74 saves and Cal Fox scored for Austin (0-6-0). The Packers play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rochester Century. ALBERT LEA 7, AUSTIN 1 Austin 0 1 0 1 Albert Lea 4 1 2 7 Austin: Cal Fox 1 goal; Cody Williams 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Bray Klapperick 74 saves (81 shots). Albert Lea: Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Jack Waltman 1 assist; Blake Ulve 3 goals, 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 3 assists; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 2 assists; Logan Hacker 1 assist; Logan Barr 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Carlson 1. Goalkeeper : Dakota Jahnke 18 saves (19 shots). Mankato East defeated Rochester John Marshall 37-16 and rolled to a 9-3 Big Nine Conference victory at the Rochester Recreation Center on Tuesday. Layten Liffrig and Jacob Kanzenbach took on hat-tricks for the Cougars, who improved to 5-1-0 overall. No statistics were reported for John Marshall, which dropped to 0-6-0. The Rockets will host Faribault at the Rochester Recreation Center Thursday at 7:15 p.m. MANKATO EAST 9, JOHN MARSHALL 3 Mankato East 4 1 4 9 John Marshall 2 1 0 3 Mankato East: Layten Liffrig 3 goals; Jacob Kanzenbach 3 goals; Zach Lebens 2 goals; Brett Borchardt 1 goal. John Marshall: No statistics available.

