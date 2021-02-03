Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs have deep football connections
By Martin Rogers
FOX Sports columnist
It’s Super Bowl week, so let’s start with a Patrick Mahomes anecdote, even if it only fits tangentially to the theme we were talking about.
To you Clark Hunt, CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Every year I take my son to the Chiefs’ training camp,” Hunt told me over the phone last week. “He’s a good footballer, and we always get together with the gambler and kickers to see how many times we can all juggle a football.
“When he was a rookie, Patrick was in, and he was really good. I don’t remember the exact number, but it got close to 100. I don’t think there’s anything Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be really successful at. to be.”
So there you go: further proof, if needed, that Mahomes has a sickening level of athletic talent. Remember he also played college baseball at Texas Tech (more on that later this week) and was a basketball highlight in high school.
As for the football links to the biggest game in American football? Well, they go a lot deeper than an accidental kickaround in 2017.
“It’s quite interesting when the NFL owners all come together at owner meetings,” noted Hunt, whose son, Knobel, now makes a verbal commitment to SMU, where Clark was a soccer team captain and a two-time academic All-American. “Often the topic changes quite quickly in football. There is so much crossover now.”
NFL owners tend to shed their athletic qualities far and wide, especially in the football realm. Each of the past five Super Bowls has known an owner who owns a team in Major League Soccer, but this year’s Super Bowl fighters, the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably have the closest ties of the bunch.
Clark’s father, Lamar Hunt, fell in love with football after watching the 1966 World Cup on television. He founded the North American Soccer League in 1967, was instrumental in helping the United States acquire World Cup hosting rights in 1994, and became a major initial investor in MLS.
Introducing MLS Commissioner Don Garbers National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018, Garber (who recruited Hunt to football from his role as head of NFL International) said the award gave him “ an opportunity to celebrate Lamarand’s memory. to make a powerful statement about how grateful MLS is to the Hunt family. “
“Simply put, if you didn’t have pioneers like the Hunt family, who not only believed in football, but doubled over in it during difficult times, football in the US is nothing like what it looks like today,” said former captain of football. the US and FOX Sports. analyst Alexi Lalas told me. “As important as the Hunts have been to the NFL, the impact on football is even greater because football really needed them.”
Clark Hunt recalls a time when there were only 10 teams in Major League Soccer. Six of those were owned by Phil Anschutz, who still operates the LA Galaxy. Three in Kansas City, Dallas, and Columbus, Ohio came under the auspices of the Hunts. And the Kraft family of New England Patriots lore took the lead (and still does) of the New England Revolution.
Things are drastically different now, with the league expanding to 30 teams by 2023, all with different ownership groups and valuations up to $ 500 million. The Hunts are still controlling FC Dallas.
MLS tried to get the Glazer family running the Buccaneers interested in buying the ill-fated Tampa Bay Mutiny in the early 2000s. The Mutiny shared Raymond James Stadium with the Bucs, but when no sale could be arranged, it closed down team in 2002.
The Glazers, led by patriarch Malcolm Glazer (who died in 2014), went global instead, devising a bid to take over England’s Premier League behemoth Manchester United.
At the time, English football was not yet used to foreign ownership, and there was an initial suspicion. Even now, as is often the case in European football, owners bear some of the blame if things don’t go as planned on the pitch.
However, United are currently second in the EPL table and compete for their first league title since 2013. In 2018 the club wasranked as the most valuable football club in the world by Forbes.
“The Glazers brought a different approach when they came in and were, to a large extent, pioneers for the new type of large foreign investment,” BBC journalist Peter Shuttleworth told me over the phone. “They brought a level of business professionalism, but they haven’t held back from spending when needed.”
United invested a $ 116 million world record to sign Paul Pogba in 2016, and last year’s $ 92 million acquisition from Portuguese Bruno Fernandes is seen by many as the catalyst for the most recent fortune resurgence under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. .
Today, nine of the 20 EPL teams have Americans as major investors, and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry enjoyed recent success with reigning champions Liverpool.
Meanwhile, MLS continues to make great strides on the domestic front, both in terms of game standard and commercial values.
“It was nice to see MLS evolve into one of the most dynamic leagues in the world and can now stand up to the established international leagues,” said Clark Hunt. “Conversely, the NFL is making international progress, which I loved to be a part of.”
Lamar Hunt’s interest in football was piqued when he saw European stadiums full of screaming fans, and something similar in the US. It has been a long process.
In 2007, when I followed David Beckhams’ first season with the Galaxy, there was still a significant antipathy towards football from many NFL fans. Over time, the relationship has turned into a comfortable coexistence.
Football in America is here to stay, not as a direct competitor to the NFL, but as a complementary part of the sports landscape.
Some of the millions who watch American football’s biggest game on Sunday will come from the soccer community, and they will have plenty of round-ball connections to enjoy.
Get more out of National Football League Add to your favorites for information on games, news and more.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]