Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs have deep football connections

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports columnist

It’s Super Bowl week, so let’s start with a Patrick Mahomes anecdote, even if it only fits tangentially to the theme we were talking about.

To you Clark Hunt, CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every year I take my son to the Chiefs’ training camp,” Hunt told me over the phone last week. “He’s a good footballer, and we always get together with the gambler and kickers to see how many times we can all juggle a football.

“When he was a rookie, Patrick was in, and he was really good. I don’t remember the exact number, but it got close to 100. I don’t think there’s anything Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be really successful at. to be.”

So there you go: further proof, if needed, that Mahomes has a sickening level of athletic talent. Remember he also played college baseball at Texas Tech (more on that later this week) and was a basketball highlight in high school.

As for the football links to the biggest game in American football? Well, they go a lot deeper than an accidental kickaround in 2017.

“It’s quite interesting when the NFL owners all come together at owner meetings,” noted Hunt, whose son, Knobel, now makes a verbal commitment to SMU, where Clark was a soccer team captain and a two-time academic All-American. “Often the topic changes quite quickly in football. There is so much crossover now.”

NFL owners tend to shed their athletic qualities far and wide, especially in the football realm. Each of the past five Super Bowls has known an owner who owns a team in Major League Soccer, but this year’s Super Bowl fighters, the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably have the closest ties of the bunch.

Clark’s father, Lamar Hunt, fell in love with football after watching the 1966 World Cup on television. He founded the North American Soccer League in 1967, was instrumental in helping the United States acquire World Cup hosting rights in 1994, and became a major initial investor in MLS.

Introducing MLS Commissioner Don Garbers National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018, Garber (who recruited Hunt to football from his role as head of NFL International) said the award gave him “ an opportunity to celebrate Lamarand’s memory. to make a powerful statement about how grateful MLS is to the Hunt family. “

“Simply put, if you didn’t have pioneers like the Hunt family, who not only believed in football, but doubled over in it during difficult times, football in the US is nothing like what it looks like today,” said former captain of football. the US and FOX Sports. analyst Alexi Lalas told me. “As important as the Hunts have been to the NFL, the impact on football is even greater because football really needed them.”

Clark Hunt recalls a time when there were only 10 teams in Major League Soccer. Six of those were owned by Phil Anschutz, who still operates the LA Galaxy. Three in Kansas City, Dallas, and Columbus, Ohio came under the auspices of the Hunts. And the Kraft family of New England Patriots lore took the lead (and still does) of the New England Revolution.

Things are drastically different now, with the league expanding to 30 teams by 2023, all with different ownership groups and valuations up to $ 500 million. The Hunts are still controlling FC Dallas.

MLS tried to get the Glazer family running the Buccaneers interested in buying the ill-fated Tampa Bay Mutiny in the early 2000s. The Mutiny shared Raymond James Stadium with the Bucs, but when no sale could be arranged, it closed down team in 2002.

The Glazers, led by patriarch Malcolm Glazer (who died in 2014), went global instead, devising a bid to take over England’s Premier League behemoth Manchester United.

At the time, English football was not yet used to foreign ownership, and there was an initial suspicion. Even now, as is often the case in European football, owners bear some of the blame if things don’t go as planned on the pitch.

However, United are currently second in the EPL table and compete for their first league title since 2013. In 2018 the club wasranked as the most valuable football club in the world by Forbes.

“The Glazers brought a different approach when they came in and were, to a large extent, pioneers for the new type of large foreign investment,” BBC journalist Peter Shuttleworth told me over the phone. “They brought a level of business professionalism, but they haven’t held back from spending when needed.”

United invested a $ 116 million world record to sign Paul Pogba in 2016, and last year’s $ 92 million acquisition from Portuguese Bruno Fernandes is seen by many as the catalyst for the most recent fortune resurgence under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. .

Today, nine of the 20 EPL teams have Americans as major investors, and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry enjoyed recent success with reigning champions Liverpool.

Meanwhile, MLS continues to make great strides on the domestic front, both in terms of game standard and commercial values.

“It was nice to see MLS evolve into one of the most dynamic leagues in the world and can now stand up to the established international leagues,” said Clark Hunt. “Conversely, the NFL is making international progress, which I loved to be a part of.”

Lamar Hunt’s interest in football was piqued when he saw European stadiums full of screaming fans, and something similar in the US. It has been a long process.

In 2007, when I followed David Beckhams’ first season with the Galaxy, there was still a significant antipathy towards football from many NFL fans. Over time, the relationship has turned into a comfortable coexistence.

Football in America is here to stay, not as a direct competitor to the NFL, but as a complementary part of the sports landscape.

Some of the millions who watch American football’s biggest game on Sunday will come from the soccer community, and they will have plenty of round-ball connections to enjoy.