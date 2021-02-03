IPL 2021: Cricket Australia grants NOC to IPL-bound players on a case-by-case basis | Cricket News







While the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their entry into the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, agents have indicated that unless there are concerns about injuries, there is no problem awarding NOCs as the event will be hosted during CA’s official break.

“Obviously we got a precedent on that from last year’s IPL. Obviously, we have the IPL, if you like, (has) proven its biosecurity protocols,” said CA interim CEO Nick Hockley. Sydney Morning Herald. MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia said on Wednesday it will issue no objection certificates to its Indian Premier League players ‘on a case-by-case basis’, a day after it postponed the national team’s tour of South Africa due to new COVID-19 outbreak in that country.While the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their entry into the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, agents have indicated that unless there are concerns about injuries, there is no problem awarding NOCs as the event will be hosted during CA’s official break.“Obviously we got a precedent on that from last year’s IPL. Obviously, we have the IPL, if you like, (has) proven its biosecurity protocols,” said CA interim CEO Nick Hockley. Sydney Morning Herald. “As and when applications are made, we will look at each of these cases on a case-by-case basis and on their merits,” he added.

Although it has postponed the test tour of South Africa, CA has confirmed that there will be no changes to the Twenty20 team, which will travel to New Zealand this month for a run of five games without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner , Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. A total of 19 Australian players took part in the recent IPL held in a bio-safe environment in the UAE due to the pandemic.

But nine Australian players, including whiteball captain Aaron Finch, Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been released by their respective franchises and will be up for grabs in the IPL auction on Feb. 18. While the dates of the next IPL have yet to be finalized, it has been learned that the BCCI would like to start the tournament from the second week of April. The event is expected to be played in a strict bio-safe environment with matches limited to a limited number of venues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos