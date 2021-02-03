Kyler Murray talks about baseball despite an incomplete soccer resume

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tosses against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Super Bowl week is here and Kyler Murray is talking. He appears on all major national shows. He says some interesting things.

For example, he seems to miss baseball. More than I want to hear.

I’d love to (play both sports), Murray told The Pat McAfee Show.

Imagine that.

I think it’s still there, he said of his baseball skills. I’ve been doing it all my life. I didn’t have to turn it off to be elite at football.

I personally would like to see Murray try to become America’s next iconic athlete of two sports, just like Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Danny Ainge. But not yet. Unless he can play for the Diamondbacks where his moonlight is helping another Arizona franchise and not a Northern California team.

Unfortunately that is not going to happen. This is why:

Three years ago, Ash signed Murray to a $ 4.66 million contract. They let him play college football in Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy; risen to No. 1 pick in the NFL draft; and chose not to report to the As in the spring of 2019.

Murray returned $ 1.29 million of his $ 1.5 signing bonus to the Ashes, forfeiting the remainder of the baseball contract. Oakland ended up squandering the No. 9 overall pick on a player who didn’t give them anything back, not even a compensatory choice. So:

If Murray chooses a return to baseball, he will be owned by As.

It was hard for me to tell (the A’s) I’m not coming to play for them, Murray told The Dan Patrick Show.

The cardinals did not make the same mistake. They signed him to a four-year contract with a year 5 club option, a contract that expressly prohibits him from participating in any baseball-related activities.

Murray has steadfastly maintained that football is his first love, even though his body language occasionally suggests otherwise. During his series of national appearances over the past two days, he has sounded encouraged about his football future. He spoke of the cardinals with perfect clarity.

He said the 2020 team was erratic and undisciplined, too content to let little things slide. He knows the Cardinals need to make a huge leap forward in attitude and pedigree, especially after watching the Rams acquire veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

I think we’re playing in the toughest division in the NFL, and it’s just getting harder, he said. So the urgency has to be super high.

Murray has reviewed his own performance in 2020 and says he needs to do much better, especially when it comes to taking care of the football. But he defended his leadership qualities.

I just think when the guys see how hard you work, how much you love the game, I think it’s easy to play for a guy and want to win for someone like that, Murray told Pro Football Talk Live. I just put everything in the game. Like I said, they see that and they respect that. And they understand I’m the quarterback. When you screw up, sometimes you get yelled at all. I think we are all trying to win. If we have to do it now and then, it is what it is.

That sounds encouraging. But do teammates really feel that way about Murray, especially after what happened in Los Angeles in Week 17?

We will see.

The truth is, Murray also has plenty of critics who still think he’s too small; that he acts more like a baseball player (isolated, lone wolf) than a soccer player (like Josh Allen, who is loved by his teammates and dives his head into a ceiling fan); that his lack of comfort in the NFL will eventually smooth out his return to Major League Baseball. If he has to choose between the sports.

Maybe the Cardinals will let him try both sports in the future. But not soon. Not until he becomes a polished NFL quarterback, and he’s just too raw right now. The position is too comprehensive. A running back (Jackson) or a cornerback (Sanders) can provoke a dual-threat career, but a quarterback has to spend hours well beyond the practice facility.

Do you remember the homework assignments Bruce Arians handed Carson Palmer, which made him responsible for a game plan of 171 plays?

Playing quarterback isn’t just a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a love affair. It’s an obsession. It’s the best, hardest job in the world. And those who are blessed to do it at the highest level never seem to crave anything else.

Like playing baseball.

