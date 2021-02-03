Fans praise Ash Barty about the ‘statement’ display





Ash Barty (pictured) won her match against Marie Bouzkova in the Yarra Valley Classic to advance to the quarter finals. (Getty Images) Ash Barty may be at her first tournament since March last year, but the Aussie is starting to build serious momentum ahead of the Australian Open following her victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova. On Tuesday, Australias World No.1 sailed into the last 16 of the WTA Yarra Valley Classic and Romania beat Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-3. CHEERLEADER: Fans lose it over Rafa Nadal’s ’emotional rollercoaster’ ‘BRUTAL’: Fans devastated by Bianca Andreescu’s latest setback And on Wednesday, she stepped up a gear in the first set to beat Bouzkova 6-0 in a dominant all-round showing. Bouzkova used her backhand slice to perfection and had no answers to Barty’s initial attack. But in a twist, Bouzkova fought back and claimed the second 6-4 after 13 unforced errors by Barty. Barty showed her steel, however, and shifted up a gear before coming out 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the third to march through to the quarterfinals. Fans on social media were quick to praise the world’s No. 1 after she starred in the first set to send a warning to the rest of the WTA ahead of next week’s Australian Open. I think people have forgotten how well Ash Barty plays tennis and this year they completely underestimated her and dismiss her as some sort of fluke downhill skier. And I’m really looking forward to her making them look a little bit silly. Frith (@pluckyloser) February 3, 2021 I can safely call Ash Barty the favorite next week. Really impressive stuff after a year away from competition Josh Gross (@ josh3302) February 3, 2021 Barty praises the return of tennis Story continues After her second-round win, Barty admitted that it was difficult to sit out the rest of 2020 and watch the Grand Slams from afar. But Barty said she was happy to be home after a long break. I struggled with the decision for a long time, she said. But for me I had to set priorities. Not just for me in the first place, but also for my team and my family, and I think it shows how difficult it can be. I feel for all of you down here what you’ve been through here in Victoria for the past six or seven months. So I am immensely grateful to be here and I am extremely proud to be an Aussie and just be on this beautiful field again. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world. Originally published February 3, 2021, 3:49 PM







