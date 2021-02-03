GIRLS HOCKEY: Urgency increases as Jacks fall 4-1

The lumberjacks are also starting to feel a heightened sense of urgency.

Were a third of the season. It’s time, said BHS head coach Mike Johnson. We can no longer play like in the eighth and ninth graders. We were able to play as if we were varsity players. We had good competition, but that’s the nature of the business.

Bemidji has lost every game with multiple goals this season, but Johnson is confident the team still has the talent to turn things around.

We need a little more intensity in the exercises, and I think the girls are really starting to understand that, he said. They’re starting to get that internal drive, and I think it really has to come from there.





Kristen McClellan almost had the first word for the Jacks (0-6) when she made a shot that snapped off Sartell / Sauk Rapids goalkeeper Morgan Dorn. But the puck sat still in the crease before being swept away by a defender.

Instead, the Stormn Sabers (3-0-1) jumped ahead. BHS came out of the first period almost unscathed, but Lauren Wensel eventually defeated Bemidji goalkeeper Nettie Kimble with a top shelf bullet at 3:04 pm.

Sartell / Sauk Rapids’ lead quickly increased to 3-0 in the second period. Jayden Lommel hit a puck past Kimble five holes at 3:23 in a 4-on-4, then Rachel Wieland and Wensel paired up for a 2-on-0 breakaway that ended Wieland with a one-timer at 5:00 .

Still, Kimble had some highlight worthy saves around every corner of the net during the second frame. Lexi Leitner rewarded her efforts by converting a takeaway in the attack zone into a top shelf unaccompanied wristwatch at 9:58 a.m.

The lumberjacks celebrate Lexi Leitners (8) goal in the second period against Sartell / Sauk Rapids on Tuesday at the First National Rink. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Nettie stood up straight and really gave us a chance to get into that third period 3-1, Johnson said. When we left the locker room I said whoever scores the next goal wins. I think if we hit that next goal, we’d have momentum and really put some pressure on them and chasing them. But they happened to get their fourth goal, and then it was harder to fight back.

Wieland grabbed her second right hand from a face-off and fired a laser into the back of the case at 2:48 of the third period. The score held until only 1:49 was left, when Wieland completed her hat-trick and took the game to a 5-1 final. Wensel earned the assist on each of Wielands goals.

The lumberjacks walked away almost empty-handed, despite the fact that they had generated many opportunities for the net. Often times, however, center passes were never connected and wasted a possible golden opportunity.

We had just left and just don’t click on those passes, Johnson said. We just couldn’t quite get the rebound or the deflection. It really felt like the bounces were a bit against us tonight, but we’ve definitely seen some good things to build on.

It’s time to turn the corner. We really need to find ways to put more pucks in the net and some W’s in the profit column.

Kimble finished with 32 saves on 37 shots, while Dorn saved 19 on 20 shots for the Stormn Sabers.

Bemidji will be back home Thursday, February 4 at 7:15 PM to host Alexandria on the First National Rink.

Sartell / Sauk Rapids 5, Bemidji 1

SSR 1 2 2 – 5

BHS 0 1 0 – 1

First Period – 1, SSR, Wensel (Lindmeier), 3:04 PM.

Second period – 2, SSR, Lommel (Lindmeier), 3:23; 3, SRR, Wieland (Wensel), 5:00 am; 4, BHS, Leitner (unaided), 9:58.

Third period – 5, SSR, Wieland (Wensel), 2:48; 6, Wieland (Wensel), 15:11.

Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Kimble (32-37); SSR, Dorn (19-20).