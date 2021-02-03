Lue trust in TT leadership | Sport





Jamaica Table Tennis Association presidential candidate Andrew Lue attends Saturday’s controversial annual general meeting (AGM) and the election of officers confident in victory, but warned his supporters that there are no guarantees of success as he aspires to fire the incumbent Godfrey Lothian. Lue has put together a strong team for this weekend’s election, which will see Wayne Tai run for first vice president, Danville Walker for second vice president, Collette Palmer for the post of treasurer, and nominee general secretary Karen- Sinclair-Lym, who initially announced that she would contest the first position of vice president. This is a democratic process and not because I have a slate means they will be selected, because it is the delegates who have the vote. But I think we have a strong team and I look forward to Saturday’s AGM so we can finish everything and get to work, said Lue. DR. McBEAN ON BOARD He also noted that the Executive Director of the University of the West Indies, the Monas School of Business and Management, Dr. David McBean, has also been added to the team. We have been fortunate that Dr. David McBean has thrown his support behind us in an advisory role, said Lue. Meanwhile, Lue explained that the decision to have Sinclair-Lym contest the post of general secretary was because he thought she would serve better in that capacity. My team is a dynamic team, and what’s best for the sport is what we do. Everyone has said they would serve where they are needed. There are no egos involved, serving people where we want them to serve as we are a team, and I felt strongly that those changes needed to be made. But there’s no problem shuffling around as long as it’s best for the sport, Lue insisted, before pointing out his hope that Saturday’s practice will mark the beginning of the end of a long and unsavory battle for the sport. leadership of the association. . I wait and see what happens. I’m pretty confident (of the win), and I’m hopeful we can move forward from Saturday, said Lue. Nevertheless, this weekend election will not be without controversy after the Lothians team and the Lue-led Table Tennis Friends both organized a special general meeting (SGM), on the same dates and times, to set the date for the AGM. However, Lue insisted that they go through the right channel by calling Secretary General Ann Marie Clue to establish their SGM. However, Lothian said there were doubts about Clues’s suitability after she wrote a letter transferring responsibilities to her assistant Francina Price, who approved the meeting in Lothian. The other AGM to be held by the Lothian faction is scheduled for February 27. [email protected]

