Wolves 2-1 Arsenal

Goals: Ruben Neves (5.1 m), Joo Moutinho (5.2 m) | Nicolas Pp (7.6 m)

Ruben Neves (5.1 m), Joo Moutinho (5.2 m) | Nicolas Pp (7.6 m) Assists: Willian Jos (7.0 m), Pedro Neto (5.8 m) | Alexandre Lacazette (8.4 m)

Willian Jos (7.0 m), Pedro Neto (5.8 m) | Alexandre Lacazette (8.4 m) Red cards: David Luiz (5.4 m), Bernd Leno (5.0 m)

David Luiz (5.4 m), Bernd Leno (5.0 m) Bonus points: Moutinho x3, Neto x3, Neves x2

BERND OUT

Wolves brought Arsenal’s impressive form to a shameful end on Tuesday evening, although they had plenty of help.

The Gunners had sent two players away on the opening night of Gameweek 22, only exacerbating a rapidly emerging injury and ban crisis before facing major Fantasy assets on offer at Aston Villa and Leeds.

Of course, those red cards also severely limited the Fantasy Premier League assets remaining on the field.

Owners of Bukayo Saka (5.4 million), currently in 9.8% of squads worldwide, is likely to be the most disappointed given his recent exploits, with seven offensive returns since Gameweek 15.

He returned from his absence on Gameweek 21 at Wolves and even put the ball in the back of the net.

Offside against Alexandre Lacazette (8.4m) in the build-up saw the goal rejected.

And then referee Craig Pawson sent David Luiz (5.4 m) and Bernd Leno (5.0m) picked up on both sides of half time and Mikel Arteta’s substitutions left Saka isolated.

Midachter Gabriel (5.0m) came into the break for Lacazette while Alex Rnarsson (4.4m) had to be replaced Thomas Partey (4.9 m) in the 72nd minute.

NIC-ING SOMETHING

Silver liners may be hard to come by for Arsenal fans after Tuesday’s defeat, however Nicolas Pp (7.6m) did his best to provide one.

By reclaiming the ball and playing the opening goal at home in the 32nd minute, the winger added his second goal in the last three games.

And, of particular note, it means that Pp has just found it in each of his last three Premier League starts away from home.

However, it remains to be seen whether the winger will keep his place on the team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (11.3 m) made a highly anticipated return against Wolves and while he couldn’t make much of an impact, his presence will be a big boost for his peers in the run-up to matches against Aston Villa and Leeds.

“Yes, but he was off for a few days due to quarantine regulations. He’ll be fine soon. – Mikel Arteta

KEEP THE LINE

Owners of Arsenal’s defensive assets will hope that Wolves’ disastrous catalog of errors was a bit of a blip.

This was the Gunners’ first loss in eight Premier League games, having won five and played two of their previous seven draws.

It’s worth stressing that their defensive record in Gameweek 22 was admirable.

Until Ruben Neves (5.1 m) and Joo Moutinho‘s (5.2 m) goals scored on Tuesday night, Stuart Armstrong (5.5 m) was the only opponent to score against Arsenal since Boxing Day.

And by showing twice against Molineux, Arsenal allowed just as much as in their previous seven Premier League games.

Of course, the troubling thing for Arsenal’s defense is the shortages they face, a situation that worsened in Gameweek 22.

They were already without Kieran Tierney (5.3 m) and Mat Ryan (4.2m) before Leno and Luiz added themselves to the list of players who will miss Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Alex Rnarsson (4.4m) is expected to kick off that Gameweek 23 match, which may be the Fantasy credentials of Jack Grealish (7.7 m), Ollie Watkins (6.3 m), Ross Barkley (5.9 m) and the like.

“Mat (Ryan) had a muscle problem and has not been able to exercise for the past two days. Hopefully we can get him back in the coming days. – Mikel Arteta

“(Kieran Tierney) wasn’t close at all (to play on Tuesday). Hopefully he will feel much better in the coming days and be able to get on the team and help us at this point where we have so many games. – Mikel Arteta

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-2-3-1): Patrcio; Kilman, Boly, Coady, Semedo; Moutinho, Neves (Dendoncker 74 ‘); Neto, Podence (Vitinha 62 ‘), A Traor; Willian Jos (V Silva 90 + 1 ′).

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1):Leno; Cdric, D Luiz, Holding, Bellern; Xhaka, Partey (Rnarsson 75 ‘); Pp (Aubameyang 61 ‘), Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette (Gabriel 46 ‘).

