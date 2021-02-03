SMAT win pays tribute to the strength of TN’s bank: Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News





CHENNAI: Dinesh Karthik’s leadership skills showed up at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that Tamil Nadu won after a 14-year hiatus.

In a conversation with TOI, Karthik reflected on the tournament where TN remained unbeaten, how he looks at the coming months and more.

Fragments:

How do you rate TN’s overall performance at the SMAT?

The quality of the tournament is excellent and players who do well will be selected for the IPL and even have the chance to play for the national side. So it is an extremely important tournament. Getting it right despite not having any big names shows that our banking strength is strong. We even played a good brand of cricket in the previous edition of SMAT, but lost in the final to a star-studded Karnataka team. Despite the loss, it was the start of something special and I am happy with how it turned out in this edition.

What do you think was the biggest factor in TN’s winning the event?

I thought players who were picked fit the roles beautifully. Most everyone on this team has contributed to the team’s cause and that’s what makes a good team.

What is your role in this team?

My role is to ensure that we follow the processes that have been established. I try to guide the young people in the team and help them achieve their goals. I’m not trying to hit more balls, but look at how things can be made easier for the batsmen to come next.

Talk to us about the rise of B Aparajith — the all-rounder — in this tournament?

I’ve always believed that Aparajith has a lot to offer us in all formats of the game. He is a person with a balanced head and can take pressure very well, whether in batting or bowling. He understands the game and responds well to different situations. I knew he would do the job for us with the ball and he played the part brilliantly.

How difficult was it to leave M Siddharth for most of the tournament, given that he did so well in the previous edition of this tournament?

He was always in the mix for us. He is a weapon player with a great attitude and works very hard on his game. The team combination was such that we couldn’t go with three spinners, but the chance came in the final and we brought it in. What a finale he had.

Now that you’ve successfully led TN to their second SMAT title, would we see you at the helm again in KKR?

I honestly didn’t think about those lines. There was a reason why I gave up the captain (in the latest edition of IPL) and I would just let things be where they are.

What will be the goal for you personally in the season?

Back-to-back World Cups are coming. I know if I do well in the IPL, I have a good chance of being a part of it.

