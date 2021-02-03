Sports
So many events, so many champions, so much tennis in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Erima Nishimura has certainly picked a good day to bring her 9-year-old son, Yoshiharu, to Melbourne Park for the first time to see some tennis.
So much tennis: 89 games were scheduled on Wednesday, with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka and eight other Grand Slam champions in singles.
It’s all part of a six-tournament setup, meant to help players prepare for the Australian Open at short notice in the midst of a pandemic for the Australian Open – yes, half a dozen tournaments, and all held in one venue, the venue where the first Grand Slam event of the year was starts on Monday.
I feel things are getting somewhat back to normal, said Sofia Kenin, the defending Australian Open champion, who won a three-setter that was part of the Yarra Valley Classic on Wednesday. It is of course nice to see many matches.
Nishimura, who is from Tokyo and moved to Melbourne a year and a half ago, and Yoshiharu even got to see Osaka, who collected one of her three Grand Slam trophies in Melbourne in 2019, beating Katie Boulter 3-6, 6-3, 6 -1 at Margaret Court Arena.
This Australia Open is very happy for all the people who live in Melbourne, I think, said Nishimura, who bought tickets specifically to see Osaka play and then waited in a small group of fans above the player’s exit to receive a special keepsake. to get. ‘This is the first time I’ve seen her play, seen her on television alone. Now we have her signature.
Even Osaka herself said she intended to go to court to sit in the stands and watch others play.
I just feel like this whole situation is a bit unusual, Osaka said, because we were at the Australian Open, where it’s being held, but didn’t quite play it yet.
In addition to three WTA tournaments, there is the 12-team ATP Cup, featuring Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and most of the top 10 players, and two other ATP events taking place this week.
That is a lot of tennis players and their environment to transport, feed and ensure sufficient social distance.
For some, the abundance of tennis in Melbourne Park has the atmosphere of majors in days gone by before a Grand Slam stadium had a retractable roof when the rain washed away the game and those matches had to be crammed into different days. For others, like British player Dan Evans, it felt like going back to youth tournaments when it was the norm to have multiple competitions running at the same time.
They clearly did a great job of getting so many opportunities to play. The great thing about this is that if you lose… you can just go right out again and prepare – you’re not going anywhere, ”he said. Obviously, practice courts aren’t ideal at the moment, but there are plenty of off- site.
And there are fans something new in the mix for players who have grown used to playing empty bleachers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The capacity is limited to 25% this week, giving the players some extra space to play and practice, something they really missed when they spent 14 days in the hotel quarantine. It will be up to 50% for the Australian Open.
Melbourne has had no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in weeks and the state of Victoria has opened its internal borders, something almost unimaginable at a time last year when the city was shut down and curfews were enforced during a coronavirus outbreak.
Usually, the run-up tournaments for the Australian Open are held in other state capitals and the best players tend to have the week off before the first major of the season. Not this time. The ATP Cup, which was played in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney last year, is now limited to two show courts in Melbourne Park.
Djokovic’s team won the inaugural title last year and was followed from one location to another by a large group of Serbian fans.
They were back for Serbia’s opening game against Canada, waving flags and singing, but that kind of revelry was lacking on Wednesday when the Canadians lost group game to Germany in the morning.
The number of visitors on some courses was only hundreds or sometimes dozens in the middle of a week, when the local children have just returned to school. The Australian Open is usually held over the southern summer holidays, but is held three weeks late.
Still, organizers are expecting around 30,000 fans in Melbourne Park next week.
It makes a difference. It’s fun to play when people come to watch support, said Elise Mertens after her win over Caroline Garcia. We played in Melbourne at this beautiful event, beautiful site. There is nothing to complain about. “
AP Tennis writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
