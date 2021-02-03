Sports
After a long wait, Grizzlies’ Joey Fodstad finally gets his turn to play college hockey
The university called Rogers, Minn., Native if not a higher level of junior hockey.
While Fodstad was racking up points for the upstart Rochester Grizzlies, he watched teammates and players competing in the North American 3 Hockey League receive offers to play college hockey. Sometimes, Fodstad said, he felt that the opportunity would never arise for him.
It stank sometimes, he said, laughing. I tried to make it happen, to go to college after last season (to play hockey) … but another year in Rochester was probably best for me, growing on and off the ice and growing up .
Fodstad’s time came on Tuesday when he officially announced that he would be playing NCAA Division III college hockey for Concordia College in Moorhead. Under 13-year-old head coach Chris Howe, the Cobbers – who open their pandemic-shortened 2021 season on Saturday – went 14-11-2 last season and came within the goal of toppling powerhouse St. Thomas in the MIAC championship game. . St. Thomas will make the jump to Division I next season.
Coach Howe has proven to be a great NCAA coach, Fodstad said. Nearly defeating St. Thomas last year, showing a test of what Concordia hockey is. They are a very structured team. I’m good at following directions, so when they tell me to do something, it gets done.
Everything suited me perfectly; it’s nice not to worry about that and to be able to focus on the next three months here.
Joey Fodstad
Fodstad has excelled for the Grizzlies as a natural goalscorer since the day he arrived in Rochester.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-wing forward is second in franchise history in goals scored (58) behind only Matt DeRosa (62). Fodstad is also tied with DeRosa for second place in games played (113), and he is third in assists (47) and total points (105), behind DeRosa and Peyton Hart.
“Joe is very unique,” said Grizzlies, sophomore head coach Chris Ratzloff, earlier this season. “He’s really sneaking at him. You look at him when he’s doing things and you have to give him some space. He’s doing things you don’t want other guys to do, but he’s doing it in a way that he’s benefiting himself.
The Howe and Concordia coaches have been in contact with Fodstad for over a year. With the Grizzlies on vacation in December, Fodstad and his father visited the campus, the hockey facilities, and spoke to the coaching staff. Although he did not commit on the spot, Fodstad left Moorhead that day knowing he had found his dorm.
Howe loved Fodstad’s scoring ability when he first saw him, and he likes how Fodstad’s all-round game has improved over the past three years.
It felt right right away, but I didn’t want to rush it, Fodstad said, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision.
Coach Howe said, if you can score goals, you can score goals. That’s a big part of my game, but this year I also switched to more physical and more defensive. I have been rounded up to become more of a complete hockey player.
Rochester Grizzlies forward Joey Fodstad (13) skates past a Willmar WarHawks defender in a game last season at the Rochester Recreation Center. Fodstad is the best returning goalscorer for the Grizzlies this season, scoring 20 goals in his first season with the team. (Andrew Link / [email protected])
Now that his college decision has been made, Fodstad can focus on what the Grizzlies veterans have been thinking about for nearly a year: running a NA3HL Central Division playoff championship and a national championship.
They were deprived of that opportunity a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season just before the start of the playoffs. The Grizzlies went 37-8-2 last year and won the first division title in the second season of their existence.
Everyone has their own role this year, but it doesn’t feel like that. It feels more like we were a collective group of one, Fodstad said. Every person in the line-up matters every night, whether you’re the frontline center or the extra attacker.
Top to bottom were very deep. We have two great goalkeepers and a great technical staff. (Last year) is still on our minds, but what’s in the past is in the past. Let’s focus on this season and get it done on Friday and Saturday nights and then in the playoffs.
