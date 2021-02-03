When is the NFL Draft in 2021? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels and updated mock concepts

Connect with us

The 2021 NFL Draft may have learned some fun lessons from its 2020 counterpart.

The 2020 edition was forced to be virtual for the first time, leading to views of head coaches in the living rooms with their kids and raw excitement from conscripts sitting at home and being taken to the NFL. It probably gave the competition a lot of ideas on how to spice up the procedure in 2021 with COVID-19 not completely out of the way.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for the first time ever in Cleveland, but the venue’s final completion is unlikely to come closer to the start of the draft in late April. There will also be a first on the television side of the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be broadcast exclusively by NFL Network.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021NFL Draft, including the time, venue, television schedule, draft order, and the latest mock version from Sporting News.

MOCK DRAFT 2021:
Justin Fields Falls into Falcons After Jets Skipped QB; Packers, bills fill gaps in violation

When is the NFL Draft in 2021?

  • Date: Thursday April 29 (round 1) | Friday April 30 (rounds 2-3) | Saturday May 1 (rounds 4-7)
  • Start time: 8:00 PM ET (Thursday) | 7:00 PM ET (Friday) | 12:00 ET (Saturday)
  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: NFL app

As the NFL has been doing for a while, the draft will be split into three different days. Only the first round will take place on Thursday April 29. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday evening, and then the final four rounds of the draft will be held on Saturday.

After the 2020 NFL Draft was conducted in a heavily virtual fashion due to COVID-19, it has not yet been determined exactly how much of the draft will take place in the host city in 2021.

Where is the 2021NFL draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. That decision was made on May 22, 2019 at the competition’s annual spring meeting.

More details about Cleveland’s hosting have yet to be fully announced in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still hovering over decision makers’ heads. Depending on the effectiveness of the vaccines that led to the design, there could be a central hub in Cleveland with many of the conscripts remaining virtual, but that remains to be seen.

Below are the past locations of the NFL Draft.

DroughtPlacecity
1936Ritz-CarltonPhiladelphia
1937Hotel LincolnNew York
1938Hotel ShermanChicago
1939Hotel New YorkerNew York
1940Schroeder HotelMilwaukee
1941Willard HotelWashington, DC
1942-1944Palmer HouseChicago
[1945-1947Hotel CommodoreNew York
1948Hotel Fort PittPittsburgh
1949-1950Bellevue-Stratford HotelPhiladelphia
1951Blackstone HotelChicago
1952Hotel StatlerNew York
1953-54Bellevue-Stratford HotelPhiladelphia
1955Warwick HotelNew York
1956Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (rondes 1-3)Philadelphia
Ambassador Hotel (rondes 4-30)De engelen
1957Warwick Hotel (ronden 1-4)Philadelphia
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (rondes 5-30)Philadelphia
1958-1961Warwick HotelPhiladelphia
1962-1964Sheraton HotelChicago
1965-1966Summit HotelNew York
1967Hotel GothamNew York
1968-1971Belmont Plaza HotelNew York
1972Essex HouseNew York
1973-1974Americana HotelNew York
1975Hilton HotelNew York
1976-1978Roosevelt HotelNew York
1979WaldorfNew York
1980-1983Sheraton HotelNew York
1984-1985Omni Park Central HotelNew York
1986-1994Marriott MarquisNew York
1995-04Theater in Madison Square GardenNew York
2005Jacob Javits Convention CenterNew York
2006-14Radio City Music HallNew York
2015-16Auditorium Theater aan de Roosevelt UniversityChicago
2017Benjamin Franklin ParkwayPhiladelphia
2018AT & T-stadionDallas
2019Lagere BroadwayNashville
2020Caesar’s Palace Hotel (virtueel gehouden)Las Vegas

Hoe laat begint de NFL Draft?

De NFL zou er om gezondheids- en veiligheidsredenen nog steeds voor kunnen kiezen om af te wijken van zijn vroegere standaardtijden, maar de 2021 NFL Draft zal waarschijnlijk beginnen op dezelfde tijden als de concepten van de afgelopen jaren.

Dat betekent prime time slots voor elk van de eerste drie rondes. De eerste ronde op donderdag 29 april begint om 20.00 uur ET. Dingen beginnen de volgende dag een uur eerder om in zowel de tweede als de derde ronde te passen. En de vier rondes van zaterdag gaan op Noon ET van start.

DagRondesStarttijd
donderdagRonde 120.00 uur ET
vrijdagRondes 2-319.00 uur ET
zaterdagRondes 4-7Middag EN

Naarmate het concept vordert, krijgen teams verschillende tijdsperioden om hun keuzes te maken. De eerste ronde geeft teams 10 minuten om te kiezen, en dat zakt naar zeven minuten voor ronde twee en drie. Rondes vier tot en met zes hebben selectietijden van vijf minuten en het is vier minuten voor de zevende en laatste ronde.

NFL Draft TV-programma

De 2021 NFL Draft wordt exclusief getoond op NFL Network. Dat is een verandering ten opzichte van vorig jaar, toen ESPN, ESPN2 en ABC allemaal betrokken waren bij de conceptdekking.

De meeste kabel- en satellietproviders bieden NFL-netwerk aan als onderdeel van hun basispakket, net als de meeste streamingdiensten.

RondeDagStarttijdTV-zenders
Ronde 1donderdag20.00 uur ETNFL-netwerk
Rondes 2-3vrijdag19.00 uur ETNFL-netwerk
Rondes 4-7zaterdag12 uur ETNFL-netwerk

MEER: welk kanaal is het NFL-netwerk?

NFL Draft-pickorder 2020

Kies nr.TeamVermelding
1.Jacksonville Jaguars1-15
2.New York Jets2-14
3.Miami dolfijnen(via Texanen, 4-12)
4.Atlanta Falcons4-12
5.Cincinnati Bengals4-11-1
6.Philadelphia Eagles4-11-1
7.Detroit Lions5-11
8.Carolina Panthers5-11
9.Denver Broncos5-11
10.Dallas Cowboys6-10
11.New York Giants6-10
12.San Francisco 49ers6-10
13.Los Angeles-laders7-9
14.Minnesota Vikingen7-9
15.New England Patriots7-9
16.Arizona Cardinals8-8
17.Raiders van Las Vegas8-8
18.Miami dolfijnen10-6
19.Washington voetbalteam7-9
20.Chicago draagt8-8
21.Indianapolis Colts11-5
22.Tennessee Titans11-5
23.New York Jets(via Seahawks, 12-4)
24.Pittsburgh Steelers12-4
25.Jacksonville Jaguars(via Rams, 10-6)
26.Cleveland Browns11-5
27.Baltimore Ravens11-5
28.New Orleans Saints12-4
29.Green Bay Packers13-3
30.Buffalo Bills13-3

(De teams die zijn geplaatst in Pick nrs. 31-32 zijn in de Super Bowl.)

SN’s laatste mock-concept

KiesTeamSpeler, positie, universiteit
1.Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2.New York JetsDevonta Smith, WR, Alabama
3.Miami dolfijnenVolgens Sewell, OT, Oregon
4.Atlanta FalconsJustin Fields, QB, Ohio State
5.Cincinnati BengalsJa’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6.Philadelphia EaglesPatrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
7.Detroit LionsMicah Parsons, ILB, Penn State
8.Carolina PanthersZach Wilson, QB, BYU
9.Denver BroncosKwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
10.Dallas CowboysCaleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
11.New York GiantsJaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
12.San Francisco 49ersTrey Lance, QB, staat North Dakota
13.Los Angeles-ladersChristian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
14.Minnesota VikingenGregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
15.New England PatriotsKyle Pitts, TE, Florida
16.Arizona CardinalsAlijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
17.Raiders van Las VegasChristian Barmore, DT, Alabama
18.Miami dolfijnenJeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
19.Washington voetbalteamMac Jones, QB, Alabama
20.Chicago draagtRashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
21.Indianapolis ColtsJalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
22.Tennessee TitansJoseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
23.New York JetsJaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
24.Pittsburgh SteelersKyle Trask, QB, Florida
25.Jacksonville JaguarsConsumptie Bateman, WR, Minnesota
26.Cleveland BrownsAzeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgië
27.Baltimore RavensTerras Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28.New Orleans SaintsZaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa
29.Green Bay PackersKadarius Toney, WR, Florida
30.Buffalo BillsWyatt Davis, G, Ohio State



