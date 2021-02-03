When is the NFL Draft in 2021? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels and updated mock concepts





The 2021 NFL Draft may have learned some fun lessons from its 2020 counterpart. The 2020 edition was forced to be virtual for the first time, leading to views of head coaches in the living rooms with their kids and raw excitement from conscripts sitting at home and being taken to the NFL. It probably gave the competition a lot of ideas on how to spice up the procedure in 2021 with COVID-19 not completely out of the way. The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for the first time ever in Cleveland, but the venue’s final completion is unlikely to come closer to the start of the draft in late April. There will also be a first on the television side of the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be broadcast exclusively by NFL Network. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021NFL Draft, including the time, venue, television schedule, draft order, and the latest mock version from Sporting News. MOCK DRAFT 2021:

Justin Fields Falls into Falcons After Jets Skipped QB; Packers, bills fill gaps in violation When is the NFL Draft in 2021? Date : Thursday April 29 (round 1) | Friday April 30 (rounds 2-3) | Saturday May 1 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday April 29 (round 1) | Friday April 30 (rounds 2-3) | Saturday May 1 (rounds 4-7) Start time : 8:00 PM ET (Thursday) | 7:00 PM ET (Friday) | 12:00 ET (Saturday)

: 8:00 PM ET (Thursday) | 7:00 PM ET (Friday) | 12:00 ET (Saturday) TV channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: NFL app As the NFL has been doing for a while, the draft will be split into three different days. Only the first round will take place on Thursday April 29. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday evening, and then the final four rounds of the draft will be held on Saturday. After the 2020 NFL Draft was conducted in a heavily virtual fashion due to COVID-19, it has not yet been determined exactly how much of the draft will take place in the host city in 2021. Where is the 2021NFL draft? The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. That decision was made on May 22, 2019 at the competition’s annual spring meeting. More details about Cleveland’s hosting have yet to be fully announced in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still hovering over decision makers’ heads. Depending on the effectiveness of the vaccines that led to the design, there could be a central hub in Cleveland with many of the conscripts remaining virtual, but that remains to be seen. Below are the past locations of the NFL Draft. NFL Draft TV-programma De 2021 NFL Draft wordt exclusief getoond op NFL Network. Dat is een verandering ten opzichte van vorig jaar, toen ESPN, ESPN2 en ABC allemaal betrokken waren bij de conceptdekking. De meeste kabel- en satellietproviders bieden NFL-netwerk aan als onderdeel van hun basispakket, net als de meeste streamingdiensten. Ronde Dag Starttijd TV-zenders Ronde 1 donderdag 20.00 uur ET NFL-netwerk Rondes 2-3 vrijdag 19.00 uur ET NFL-netwerk Rondes 4-7 zaterdag 12 uur ET NFL-netwerk MEER: welk kanaal is het NFL-netwerk? NFL Draft-pickorder 2020 Kies nr. Team Vermelding 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-15 2. New York Jets 2-14 3. Miami dolfijnen (via Texanen, 4-12) 4. Atlanta Falcons 4-12 5. Cincinnati Bengals 4-11-1 6. Philadelphia Eagles 4-11-1 7. Detroit Lions 5-11 8. Carolina Panthers 5-11 9. Denver Broncos 5-11 10. Dallas Cowboys 6-10 11. New York Giants 6-10 12. San Francisco 49ers 6-10 13. Los Angeles-laders 7-9 14. Minnesota Vikingen 7-9 15. New England Patriots 7-9 16. Arizona Cardinals 8-8 17. Raiders van Las Vegas 8-8 18. Miami dolfijnen 10-6 19. Washington voetbalteam 7-9 20. Chicago draagt 8-8 21. Indianapolis Colts 11-5 22. Tennessee Titans 11-5 23. New York Jets (via Seahawks, 12-4) 24. Pittsburgh Steelers 12-4 25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams, 10-6) 26. Cleveland Browns 11-5 27. Baltimore Ravens 11-5 28. New Orleans Saints 12-4 29. Green Bay Packers 13-3 30. Buffalo Bills 13-3 (De teams die zijn geplaatst in Pick nrs. 31-32 zijn in de Super Bowl.) SN’s laatste mock-concept Kies Team Speler, positie, universiteit 1. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 2. New York Jets Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama 3. Miami dolfijnen Volgens Sewell, OT, Oregon 4. Atlanta Falcons Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State 5. Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU 6. Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama 7. Detroit Lions Micah Parsons, ILB, Penn State 8. Carolina Panthers Zach Wilson, QB, BYU 9. Denver Broncos Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan 10. Dallas Cowboys Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech 11. New York Giants Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama 12. San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance, QB, staat North Dakota 13. Los Angeles-laders Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech 14. Minnesota Vikingen Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami 15. New England Patriots Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida 16. Arizona Cardinals Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC 17. Raiders van Las Vegas Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama 18. Miami dolfijnen Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame 19. Washington voetbalteam Mac Jones, QB, Alabama 20. Chicago draagt Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern 21. Indianapolis Colts Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan 22. Tennessee Titans Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas 23. New York Jets Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina 24. Pittsburgh Steelers Kyle Trask, QB, Florida 25. Jacksonville Jaguars Consumptie Bateman, WR, Minnesota 26. Cleveland Browns Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgië 27. Baltimore Ravens Terras Marshall Jr., WR, LSU 28. New Orleans Saints Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa 29. Green Bay Packers Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida 30. Buffalo Bills Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State







