When comparing the staff of two vastly different football programs, there is at least one problem Alabama has that Vanderbilt does not.

What to call all these people.

At Alabama, they may be out of ideas, with directors (and / or assistant directors) of recruiting, recruiting operations, personnel operations, player personnel, player development, sports science and graphic design. Maybe that’s why they lean so heavily on the title of analyst these days.

The Crimson Tide in its media guide listed 14 yes, 14 analysts who worked on Nick Sabans staff for the past season. Among those who did some analysis in Tuscaloosa were former head coaches such as Major Applewhite, Mike Stoops, and Charlie Strong. Oh, and don’t forget former Tennessee coach Butch Jones. Although he was the special assistant to the head coach.

Since this is a public university, the embarrassment of Alabama staff positions might have been comical had it not been so ruthlessly effective.

And so other universities, especially in the SEC, have done their best to emulate Alabamas’ blank check strategy. From facilities to staff size and administrative support, the ante for this game has skyrocketed over the past decade, and it was evident on every SEC campus but one.

And you know which ones.

Here in Nashville, Vanderbilt basically chose not to play, sit back, and eventually watch his malnourished football program collapse under Derek Mason over the past two years.

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier has sworn public and private during his freshman year responsible for increasing support for Vanderbilts football program. Its importance cannot be overestimated. Itll give Clark Lea a Fight Chance when rebuilding the program.

Still, Vanderbilt can clearly think it will one day rival Alabama or Georgia or even Tennessee in terms of resources. Like Moneyball with baseball, college football has become an unfair game that requires creativity and an unconventional take on conventional thinking about recruiting.

Accordingly, Leas’s first staff at Vanderbilt with significantly more money to invest in it has had an unorthodox feel, targeting support staff as well as assistant coaches.

He has a Chief of Staff, a Scouting Director, a Recruitment Coordinator and a General Manager Barton Simmons, fully responsible for supervising the development of the roster and playing an integral role in recruitment and scouting.

In an environment where programs feverishly struggle to get the slightest benefit, Lea managed to do something that no one else in the SEC is doing by hiring Simmons. By adding a former high school teammate at Montgomery Bell Academy who went to Yale, Lea took advantage of Vanderbilt’s location in a way that none of his coaches had before and should.

In the Nashville area, more precisely, Brentwood has long been home to the two networks that devote extensive attention to college football recruiting: Rivals and 247Sports. Simmons worked for each of them for the past two decades. He navigated the recruiting landscape nationally, handled player recruitments, assessed and scouted them, and made numerous industry connections.

Full Disclosure: I was once a colleague of Simmons at 247Sports. I witnessed what his job was and what it took to do it and he did it. That’s why I’ve long understood how valuable he and others like him can be at the height of the industry to a college football program.

That’s why I’m fascinated to see how this plays out in Vanderbilt. For years I thought college coaches should do exactly what Lea did with this hiring.

It was smart. It led the way, something Vanderbilt football has rarely been.

Coaches can evaluate talent and sell a program. What they don’t usually have is a keen understanding of the other side of the fence.

How did years of talented prospects make the decisions they made? What were players and their parents looking for? Where should you look? Who are the emerging players who would not be as well known in the coming years but who would be suitable for Vanderbilt? Where are the roads to make the Commodores move faster to recruit those potential customers and connect once they do?

It’s not just about who to recruit, but how to make it more effective. The relationships and expertise of someone with a Simmons background in recruiting are very unique. It’s a largely untapped recruitment resource in college football that doesn’t have much of it.

To all analysts Sabanhas, he has no one with a background like Barton Simmons.

Well, not yet, at least.

