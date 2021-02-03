Sports
Power Project continues to guide young women through hockey
The LA Kings are proud partners of the Power Project, a Hawthorne-based program designed to mentor and introduce young girls between the ages of eight and fourteen to the sport of ice hockey. The program also offers the opportunity to grow with the help of mentorship to build self-esteem, positive life views, and the belief that they CAN achieve any goal they set and work hard for.
Shyanna “LaLa” Seale, 17, has been with Power Project since she was 9 and has since gone from being a program participant to a program mentor.
“Power Project means everything to me. It’s a great organization that allows girls to show that you shouldn’t be categorized because of how you look or where you come from. That you can be the best you are. . can be by seeing women like you in all professions, also by using hockey as a way to develop leadership skills and bond with teammates, while building connections with great mentors, “she said.
Not only did LaLa remain heavily involved with the program, she has also participated in the LA Lions as a practice goalkeeper, offered her time as a goalkeeper at the Daryl Evans Adult Workshop multiple times and was a participant in the annual LA Kings Camp for youth. hockey players.
“Hockey has impacted my life in such a positive way, not only giving me an outlet to let go of stress and learning confidence through being a leader, but it has also given me the opportunity to meet all kinds of great people from doctors to lawyers, CEOs to models, and more. Hockey has helped me evolve into the person I will be forever, ”said LaLa.
LaLa brings more to the Power Project than just her hockey skills. Her positive attitude and smile have a lasting effect on everyone she meets during the program.
Support the Power Project by purchasing their Amazon Wishlist!
