Is cricket finally changing its attitude towards parenting and players’ partners? | Cricket

IPerhaps it’s a sign of how far our game has come, that when Virat Kohli missed most of the Australia Test series to be with his wife in the final weeks of her pregnancy, there was hardly a dissenting voice. The Indian crickets chorus of underage royals and fading gods were largely supportive, even as some kept their mouths shut for fear of being charged with regicide. Significantly to Kohli, he had Ravi Shastri, India’s head coach, in his corner. These moments don’t come over and over again, and make it goddamn happier, Shastri said.

However, in the Twitter court of public opinion, Kohlis’s decision was not so universally supported. For some, playing a game of cricket for their country (or for the two villagers) still trumps all other human experiences. Dilip Doshi was one of the few former Test players to openly question whether the captain should flee a sinking ship, with many citing the cases of MS Dhoni choosing national duty over his heavily pregnant wife ahead of the 2015 World Cup and Sourav. Ganguly, who did the same when he was in charge.

Cricket certainly sees itself today as a more enlightened world: less pale, less masculine, more in touch with its feelings. It is no longer taboo to talk about mental stress, nor is it considered unmanly to admit that you want to have family there. The players are no longer like dead-eyed soldiers in the service of indifferent generals. To some extent, the players now decide. Why? Because they can. They have more power than ever before. Even if elements of the BCCI had wanted to stand Kohlis’ way, they know he was far too influential to dare to go there.

Plus, Anushka Sharma is one of the biggest movie stars in India, probably just as famous and influential as her guy. There are power pairs, and then there are Virat and Anushka: young, hip, hopelessly in love, unforgivably beautiful. They are examples of the idea of ​​fame squared. Together they have 135 million Instagram followers. Which is power.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kolhi and wife Anushka Sharma. Photo: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

Nonetheless, when Sharma took to Instagram last September to admonish a clumsy comment by Sunil Gavaskar about Kohlis’ form in the IPL, she tapped tensions that, even now, are still bubbling beneath the surface. Gavaskar had wondered on the air if Kohlis’ bad run could be attributed to bowling in the front yard alone opposite Anushkas. Gavaskar tried a joke, but it struck a nerve and provoked a furious reaction.

It’s 2020 and things are still not changing for me, she posted in a long post. When will I no longer be dragged into cricket? The chorus of a woman accused of her husband’s playing rang through the ages, but this one came with a crucial change. The game may look the same, she said, but the rules have changed.

The modern itinerant company (despite Covid) now functions as a kind of quasi-family unit. But this is a relatively recent phenomenon. It wasn’t long ago that partners were seen as a pernicious presence on tour, diverting our hyper-focused, hotel-bound and resolutely all-out heroes from the terribly serious business of Test match cricket. For many decades, it has been a recurring motive of overseas travels across England to routinely blame exhausted coaches and hangdog captains for the latest defeat, not for the lack of talent at their disposal, but for those pesky women just in the background. appeared.

It was not until 1995-96 that English coach Ray Illingworth blamed the defeat of his teams in the test series against South Africa during the arrival mid-journey of the squads. Raymond may not have been a part of the old school as much as before the concept of learning, but he was far from a lonely voice. The English game, not long out of its 1980s hairy-bellied alpha macho, kept its chauvinism close, a few more years would have to pass before women would be allowed into the Lords Pavilion. Except the queen, of course. She was fine.

English cricket was a messy scene on and off the field back then. Stories abound, some hauling the lawyers in the red tops, while others dangling from the vine. One such tale was told as a kind of folk tale, that of the English batsman who over-stretched himself by inviting his mistress to an Ashes Test in which he played, and had to place her on the other side of the ground from his woman. History notes that he failed in both innings. As Vic Marks, occasional English spinner and full-time English cricket observer, wrote, it is not the number of failures in cricket marriages that is amazing, but the number that actually survives.

Identifying the rich seams of seedy around the English tour teams, tabloid editors began paying girls to get close to the players in the mid-1980s, though Frances Edmonds, the wife of English spinner Phil, notes in Another Bloody Tour, her rousing account of the insane 1986 Caribbean tour: It must also be said that not every player was resistant to their presence.

Edmonds’ book was ripped out by the private club of cricketers and cricket journalists to expose a chaotically meaty underbelly. Together with all other partners. Women, it seems, are not encouraged to tour for the first six weeks. She went on for the first six weeks to document a tour that started badly, fell apart in the middle and ended quite a bit at the end. An increasingly paranoid and increasingly paranoid Ian Botham, whose own wife, Kath, was so impressed with what the press was saying about him on that Windies tour, was head-to-head with the allegations in her own hastily released account of life. as a cricket woman, Living with a legend.

David Gower and Thorunn Gower on their wedding day. Photo: Nick Skinner / Associated Newspape

David Gower, who was a captain in the Caribbean, recalls how the attitude was somewhat mixed towards the presence of women and partners on tour. There were some players who preferred not to take responsibility and found ways to be social in between. Others preferred moral support, social support, and comfort. Others were on tour let’s enjoy it. At the time, you were fully responsible for the maintenance of your wife or partner. So it took you a flight and you had to buy a room [because players were still sharing rooms at this stage].

He recalls a story from the 1982-83 tour of Australia. Chris Tavar’s wife, Vanessa, wanted to come out on the first day, but according to travel protocols, there were no wives or girlfriends for the first month. So she got on a plane, arrived in Sydney with the rest of us, got on another plane to Perth and waited there until we got there a month later. Attn would have lost money during the tour. You often played for the honor because once you did the math you wouldn’t have made any money.

The acceptance of players who might miss games to attend child birth happened much later. And that’s no inkling of the morale of the players at the time, it was just the way it was, says Gower. There was more of an acceptance that if you were in Australia for four months, you were in Australia for four months. And what did Beefy think? I don’t think Ian ever thought of standing at the birth of his children, even when he was at home.

By the turn of the century the game had evolved a bit: as captain of the 2002-2003 Ashes tour, Nasser Hussain was so desperate to witness the birth of his second child that he placed his wife Karen and firstborn in Perth and flew with join them for the rest of the squad. Any concerns that the special moment might interfere with the really important things to come were handled knightly: Karen was roused.

Fortunately, it is now a more inclusive place. Players are no longer embarrassed for recognizing the world outside the locker room. Of course, it is not without risk to make the decision to divert from your country. When Rory Burns chose to forgo the Sri Lanka part of the English winter to attend the birth of his first child, he knew he was making room for someone else. From the outside, it might look like a big professional gamble, and it is. Burns may not be allowed to play another test match. But the bigger picture reflects him well: Despite what the cliché wants you to believe, it’s ultimately a game and just a game.

