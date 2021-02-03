MIAA: Football, Indoor Court, Volleyball OK for Fall 2 | Local sports





High school football is officially back. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted to accept changes to the COVID-19 Task Force to allow football games from next month. The Fall 2 season kicked off when football was deemed unsafe amid the pandemic this fall, starting February 22nd and running through April 25th. The adjustments are similar to those of basketball and hockey this winter, in that there are very few changes to the game itself. The MIAA’s football and sports medicine committees felt that other proposed changes, such as keeping linemen apart, would be debatable if addressed regularly. Besides no locker room usage, the major changes revolve around social aloofness on the sidelines. Teams cannot dress more than 45 players, injured players cannot sit on the sidelines and there is a limit of six coaches. The traditional box where players must stand has been expanded to the 10-yard line, huddles will have to be spaced and the use of hand signals is encouraged. As with the other high school running sports, there will be no handshakes and masks should always be worn. Timeouts have been extended to two minutes and take place on the 25 yard line. A water break will also be inserted at the discretion of the referees mid-way through each quarter. Spectator ability needs guidance from the state and is likely to be determined by each league and school. Weve consulted with doctors, coaches, inspectors, athletic directors and game officers, said MIAA President Jeff Granatino, Marshfields inspector. Our athletics standards have been given the opportunity to ensure that students, coaches and families are safe. The board, made up of superintendents and directors from around the state, noted that every footballing athlete must practice for 15 days before playing a match. The state environmental officer specifically bans indoor soccer training, so bad weather in late February could potentially delay the earliest possible date for matches (for now, the weekend of March 12). There are also no state tournaments for Fall 2 sports. Most of the schools on the North Shore did not have a volleyball season last fall and will do so next fall 2 window. The Boards Friday vote allowed volleyballs to be cleaned between sets, rather than after each point, and matchday rosters were limited to 15 players. Schools that didn’t play football or hockey last fall can also have their seasons in fall 2. The state allows penalty corners in hockey (they were banned a few months ago) but the game remains 7-on-7. The only change in football is that matches can be timed by halves instead of quarters. We were grateful for everyone’s work, Granatino said, and now had high hopes for a safe, successful Fall 2 season. The MIAA will begin reviewing changes for the spring season on March 8 and hopes to approve them at the Board level on March 12. The full list of adjustments for Fall 2 sports can be found at this link: http://www.miaa.net/contentm/easy_pages/view.php?sid=38&page_id=317.

