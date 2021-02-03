Livingston Family collects and recycles old tennis balls to build a new playing field

LIVINGSTON, NJ – The family of a 13-year-old Cockapoo whose days revolved around tennis balls prior to his death in November 2019 honors his memory by encouraging others to recycle their tennis balls to build a new tennis court in Cooper’s honor.

According to Cooper’s mother, Ruth Miller, a resident of Livingston, the dog was “always up for a game of catch.”

“He walked them around (wore them on a string), slept with them, and anxiously waited for a tennis ball every time my husband – an avid tennis player – came home from a game,” said Miller, recalling the loneliness he felt in her own home after her husband, Howard, left for work in the weeks following Cooper’s death.

With the heartbreak that many pet owners experience after losing a pet and the “terrible task of finding all of your pet’s belongings,” Miller began to explore the useful things she could do with the “hundreds of tennis balls” that Cooper left behind.

During her research, Miller was surprised to find that more than 125 million tennis balls, or 20,000 tons of non-degradable rubber and nylon, are dumped in landfills across the country every year, but it takes 400 years to decompose.

However, she also learned that the rubber from recycled tennis balls can be used for the base of tennis courts and recreational facilities.

“In the case of tennis courts, it takes 10,000 balls to provide enough raw material for the foundation of one court,” said Miller, who then founded a Florida company called Ace Surfaces Inc., which uses recycled tennis balls to build courts. who was willing to name a court after Cooper if Miller and her family could provide 10,000 recycled balls.

The owner of the company referred Miller to a Vermont-based nonprofit Recycleballs, which removes the yellow down from tennis balls and grinds them. The company then sends boxes sized for 200 tennis balls to all sponsors, who return the full boxes to Vermont.

“[I wanted] to redirect my family from a very dark place to something positive and to create something that we can honor our beloved dog while helping the world would be such an appropriate way to remember him, ”said Miller, whose family has always loved dogs, but also concerned about the environment and believes in cleaning up the damage humans have caused them. “Our goal with Cooper’s Court has always been to educate people about protecting our environment and to share Cooper’s spirit.”

Miller noted that opening a new can of tennis balls before every match is harmful to the environment and said she wants to enlist local tennis clubs to participate in the project, such as the Livingston High School tennis teams and other programs she has already recruited . .

She also hopes the participating tennis clubs, which she said use thousands of balls every year, will train their members and set up collection boxes to recycle their balls after clinics.

In addition, Miller is committed to creating a Cooper-inspired children’s book that teaches kids why it’s so important to recycle their tennis balls. She plans to donate half of the profits to a veterinary business and the other half to an environmentally responsible one.

After shipping another 400 balls last week, the family has now collected more than 8,300 balls and plans to continue doing so until the 10,000 tennis balls needed to build Cooper’s Court are reached.

Before becoming an advocate for recycling tennis balls, Miller served on many of the JCC’s committees as a member of its board of directors. As someone whose father died of leukemia, Miller also understands the difficulties of finding a bone marrow match and has worked both professionally and on a voluntary basis for The Gift of Life Marrow Foundation.

To learn more about donating tennis balls for Cooper’s Court, visit Cooper’s Instagram page.

