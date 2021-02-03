UConn hockey team takes to the road | UConn Hockey

UConn’s men’s hockey team will meet ranked opponents on the road in the next two games, Hockey East announced on Tuesday.
The Huskies (7-6-2) play on Friday at 5pm at No. 14 Northeastern (6-3-2) for a trip to No. 20 UMass Lowell (3-3-0) Tuesday at 3pm on Friday game airs on SportsLive and Tuesdays on NESN.
Hockey East schedules games from week to week through the end of the regular season.
UConn was scheduled to play a home-and-home series against Northeastern in January, but a false positive test forced UConn to temporarily suspend all team activities. The Huskies defeated UMass Lowell 2-1 on December 21.
UConn improved to 7-6-2 after beating Merrimack last weekend. The Huskies received 26 votes in the USCHO poll, taking four places out of the top 20.
UConn is fourth in the Hockey East standings with 26 points. Northeastern is fifth with 21 points and UML is eighth with nine points.
Evans a Baker Award nominee
Junior forward Jonny Evans is one of 50 players in the running for the Hobey Baker Award, an honor given each year to the best player in college hockey.
The selection process goes through three stages, each with a fan vote that accounts for one percent of the total ballot.
The list of candidates will be reduced to 10 on March 17 and three on April 1. The winner will be announced at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 9.
Evans has eleven goals and nine assists this season. He leads both UConn and Hockey East in goals and is one point behind UMass Bobby Trivigno for the conference leader in points.
Voting is now open and phase one will run until midnight on Sunday. Fans can vote for hobeybaker.com/vote.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit