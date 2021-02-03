Here’s how to play table tennis for free in Sheffield





Once the restrictions are lifted, anyone who likes table tennis or just trying out new ways of being active can access table tennis equipment at indoor and outdoor venues around the city. Table Tennis England says it is committed to helping everyone lead a balanced lifestyle and enjoy the benefits of social or competitive sports with its Ping! project.

The Ping! facilities in action Although not currently in use, tables and accessories are available for outdoor play at Sheffield Train Station, Tudor Square and Sheffield Cathedral, as well as indoors at Island Café on Kelham Island, Hillsborough Leisure Center, the Albert Table Tennis Center at Darnall Baptist Church and Vulcan table tennis club in Loxley. Play a ping! registered location is free, but terms and times of use may vary, so anyone wishing to play should always check in advance.

Counsel Mary Lea, Sheffield City Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure, said: We are delighted to partner with Table Tennis England to bring this national initiative to the city. Ping! Provides even more opportunities for people in Sheffield to enjoy healthy activities for free. "Through partnerships like this, we make sport more accessible to all, invest in the well-being of our residents and seek to address health inequalities in our communities. Just 10 minutes of physical activity can lift our mood and we know that this was a huge positive factor for many during the pandemic.

Colin Eley, Partnerships Manager at Table Tennis England, said: The flexible nature of the sport means we can look forward to creating a wide variety of different ways to play, both competitive and social, for people from all walks of life. . "We share the same passion and were excited to work closely with Move More Sheffield to play table tennis with the people of Sheffield!

