Peyton Manning recreates Super Bowl I with a jetpack

While playing in Super Bowls, Peyton Manning never got a chance to watch the halftime shows. But he does it now.

In his ESPN + show Peytons Places, the legendary quarterback travels through NFL history to show viewers in his humorous way the people, places and situations that helped shape the game. In an episode debuting Sunday, the day the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Manning explores the history of the Super Bowl halftime show and reenacts the spectacle and follies of the Super Bowl I version.

Manning spoke to Times NFL writer Sam Farmer this week about the history of halftime shows.

In the quarterbacks words:

Can you believe Fox once had a showdown with the NFL?

It was almost 30 years ago, when Washington played Buffalo in the Super Bowl on CBS, when Fox showed a live performance of In Living Color at the same time as the halftime show. They had many soccer-themed skits. Everyone switched to this fledgling network to watch.

I think the NFL had figure skating as a halftime show. Miracle on Ice, or whatever it was. So everyone switched to Fox to watch Jim Carrey and the Wayans brothers. It was a huge success for Fox at the time, but as Keenen Ivory Wayans puts it, we woke up a sleeping giant. The NFL fell asleep on the halftime show. Then the competition said: this is unacceptable. This cannot happen. And who will the NFL have during halftime of the Super Bowl next year? Michael Jackson. The rest is history on the halftime show.

But I was really interested in the first Super Bowl halftime show at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. So we went to LA and got James Lofton, the great Hall of Fame wide receiver, who attended Super Bowl I with his dad. He actually said his dad was thinking at 10 that morning, Hey James, do you want to go to the Super Bowl? And James said, Sure. Yes. Sounds good. No planning, nothing.

They drove downstairs, went to the ticket booth, and grabbed some tickets. Twelve dollars for a ticket. They started a little high in the stadium, and because there are 33,000 no-shows, they got a little closer each quarter. By the fourth quarter, James said, we were on the 45-yard line, 20 rows up, in the best seats. It wasn’t that big of a deal.

The Rams were a big deal, but the people didn’t really care about the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. People thought tickets were expensive. I think Rams tickets were $ 6, and people thought the NFL’s guts and courage charged $ 12. People just didn’t have it.

Clearly, as a 10-year-old boy, James had no idea the legend of Vince Lombardi was coming, and that the Super Bowl trophy would be named after the Packers coach. What stood out to James was the halftime show and the guy flying around with a jetpack.

Pete Rozelle, the NFL commissioner, wanted the field covered in action at half time. That was pretty much his thing. I want something in every area of ​​the field. If I had figure skates, I want little skaters in different parts. That year they had four bands from different regions of the United States. The Saints were about to become an expansion team the next year, so Rozelle had Al Hirt perform a small jazz trumpet in tribute to that.

They released 10,000 balloons during half time and also a certain number of pigeons. I am sure that it was very exciting for all fans, when a pigeon is doing its business above your head. I’m sure that was a lot more exciting than, say, Michael Jackson or Beyonc.

They had two huge footballs in midfield, and somewhere between the bands and balloons and doves, two guys hopped out with jet packs and flew around the field in little loops. One represented the NFL and the other the AFL. They land and shake hands to symbolize the peace between the two leagues.

At the time, people thought jet packs would be the future. They thought you’d go to work like that, just like the Jetsons. Turns out jet packs are extremely difficult to operate. They are not safe. They are not parachute friendly. So it didn’t become a real trendsetter in the end.

The Colosseum staff, people from South Cals, were really cool. They had a T and it was a beautiful LA day. They painted the Coliseum field with the Chiefs and Packers end zone logos just like in Super Bowl I. It was almost a prediction of this year’s match-up if not for a bad decision by the Green Bays defense just before the rest, but I digress.

My dad, Archie, and my brother, Eli, and I were also in LA at the time to do a Super Bowl spot leading up to the game for Frito-Lay, so they came to the Colosseum and we did a few interviews with them about retirement. Those are for episodes that haven’t run yet.

My father told me how he played against the Rams at the Colosseum at the time. Some of his blood is still there. But he also threw a pass to Lofton in a Pro Bowl there.

James and I didn’t re-enact that, but we recreated Packers quarterback Bart Starr for Max McGee on the first touchdown of Super Bowl I. Legend has it that McGee went deep the night before, went out late, and partied a bit. Then he shows up and catches two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. So far, you have to go to bed early and have a curfew, right?

The route was roughly the same as a skinny pole, a deep slope, if you will. Bart was on the 43 yard line and we matched it up perfectly. James coached me through it. Barts below center, takes a five-step drop and McGees to the left. James comes in a three-point stance like Max McGee. I thought that was classic and he drives his route. In the Super Bowl, Bart actually throws it behind him. Normally, when the throw is behind you, you stop running, turn around, catch it, and turn to the side where the ball was.

McGee put his hand back, caught it, and kept running for a touchdown. I probably read it too much, but it was like he thought, I don’t really feel like playing. My head hurt. I’m not turning around. I just keep running.

By recreating it, it is rather difficult to throw a ball behind someone on purpose. You can do it in the flow of things, but James and I have it on the former. I threw it behind him a little bit, he reached out and caught him, and turned to the end zone.

It was a shoulder throw across the middle, which I really wouldn’t recommend. Anything in the middle that isn’t on target is usually a recipe for disaster, back or high. But throwing at a Hall of Famer like James Lofton made me feel pretty good. Max McGee clearly knew what he was doing that day.

Super Bowl I was a good game in the first half before the Packers got away with it in the second. It’s amazing how the NFL has grown since then. The only thing that compares to this year’s Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and Chiefs is the size of the crowd.

By the way, I put on the jetpack. We simulated as if I was flying. I think anyone who knows anything will know for sure it’s a greenscreen course. It is heavy. Not easy to stand in let alone walk around. So it’s probably a good thing that the jetpack didn’t work.