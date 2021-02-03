Sports
Can cricket survive in the US? A new league aims to improve the game and find out
The legendary British game of cricket was the top sport in the United States in the mid-1800s. Now the backers of a new league believe that Americans will embrace professional cricket once again, and they are putting their dollars behind a new league to prove it.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a host of Indian American tech executives, including Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella, are among the prominent investors in Major League Cricket, a professional league that will begin playing in 2022. The competition was originally intended to launch later this year, but it pushed operations back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
League co-founders say they hope to tap into a market of fans, the vast majority of which are from South Asia and the Caribbean, who crave the chance to root for a local professional team.
“There is tremendous demand from the American public to consume the sport personally,” said Sameer Mehta, co-founder of Major League Cricket. Mehta said the US is second to India in the size of the cricket crowd. Many fans travel every year to watch games abroad.
Major League Cricket says it plans to start with six teams in major cities. Has a team announced in Dallas; the other cities will be rolled out in the coming months. “Some of them would be obvious, such as the New York / New Jersey area and the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Major League Cricket co-founder Vijay Srinivasan.
Mehta and Srinivasan said fans’ intense passion for cricket is testament to the sport’s unique appeal. There is “a lot of culture, history and tradition and dynamism” associated with cricket, Mehta said. “It is ingrained in people who have experienced it and fell in love with it as children.”
Mehta said fans are signing up for highly specialized cable packages and streaming services to watch cricket matches and that the game is already being played in parks across the country.
“When you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area on a Sunday morning, tennis ball cricket is usually played all over the property, unlike what used to be baseball or even football,” Mehta said. “Masses of fields are occupied on weekends by expats playing cricket.”
The enthusiasm of American fans for the game supports that. Then Shiek Mohamed, the founder of the popular news website USA Cricketers, heard about the launch of Major League Cricket, “I had to pinch myself,” he said.
Mohamed, who immigrated to New York from Guyana in the 1990s, was inspired to start USA Cricketers when he realized that many fans wanted to keep up with the cricket news but had no source for it in the US. “So hearing about Major League Cricket and how it plans to become something like the Indian Premier League or other high-end tournaments was great news,” he said.
For parents growing up playing the game it felt particularly important to have a way to pass the sport on. Sreekanth Kannepalli founded the Tuskers Youth Cricket Academy in Seattle so that his children and others could play competitive cricket.
“My son wanted to play, and I thought there was no one here to teach, so I took it upon myself,” said Kannepalli. The academy soon attracted the interest of local families; Kannepalli suspected that most of the children who signed up have their origins in South Asia or Australia and New Zealand.
Kannepalli said that as a fan he is eager to launch Major League Cricket in the US
“Most of us are very passionate about this sport,” he said. “I have an affinity with the Indian national team, so I follow their matches. I watch them until 3am.”
The passion was evident as the new competition approached potential investors.
“They saw this as a way of connecting, one, with what they love,” Mehta said. In addition to Nadella, the competition’s prominent tech investors include Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s CEO and Chairman; SQN hedge fund manager Amish Mehta; Neeraj Arora, former WhatsApp Chief Business Officer; and Subrah Iyar, who founded WebEx and is an investor in Zoom Video Communications, said a press release.
If cricket became mainstream popular in the US because of the new league, it would reclaim some of its American past.
Until the mid-1800s, the game was as popular as baseball across the country. But as the historian George Kirsch pointed out in “Baseball and Cricket: The Creation of American Team Sports,” the pace of cricket couldn’t keep up with American tastes.
“American players thought cricket was a slow sport because they played a few times per game and had little action in the field,” Kirsch said in an email. By contrast, baseball allowed players to hit multiple times per game and give a position every half inning.
Traditional cricket is known for long matches that can last for several days, but the new league will feature a newer, shorter form of the game known as Twenty20, which limits matches to around three hours. “It moves very quickly. It has a tremendous amount of action,” said Mehta. “It allows players to play with a lot of freedom.”
League officials say the Major League Cricket schedule will run in the US during the summer, making it ideal for attracting international talent as it doesn’t overlap with the seasons of most other leagues. Organizers said teams are likely to include former professional players living in the US and younger players who play on college teams and with clubs.
Many former top athletes are eager to play the game seriously again. League officials saw that when they held a minor league tournament last fall. “We have registered about 4,000 people in the design,” said Mehta. “We searched the names and they contained dozens and dozens of very, very high quality names.”
The league is confident that with the right mix of talent, it will be able to put together competitive teams for an enthusiastic fan base.
“If they could drive just a few miles and watch top-level international cricket while their local teams competed, and root for a team called San Francisco or a team called New York, I guess as long as we don’t screw up the product itself, it will be great, ”said Mehta.
