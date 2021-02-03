5 members of the Alabama Football 2021 recruitment class who could have an impact

At various times over the past two years, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has worked hard to address what must be a common misconception about UA on the recruiting path: Freshmen don’t play at UA.

Recent examples are all the evidence UA needs: Shane Lee, Christian Harris, Evan Neal, Malachi Moore, and Will Anderson Jr. in the past two seasons alone. As the recruitment course became official in 2021 on Wednesday, there are real candidates in it to continue the tradition.

Here are five players in the inbound league with a chance of instant play:

CB Ga’Quincy Kool helps McKinstry

McKinstry is a top 20 prospect in the recruiting class, entering a position where UA lost a starter with no apparent replacement. While Alabama had no backup, confirming itself as the obvious No. 3 on the position, it has enough people for McKinstry to pass the depth chart if he wants to take a starting position in his first season.

Jalyn Armor-Davis, Brandon Turnage, Marcus Banks and Jacquez Robinson all came to UA as four-star prospects and now have three, two, two and one years of experience in the program respectively. There is also the possibility that Ronald Williams Jr. is a corner, although it may be a better fit for safety or slot corner.

UA has plenty of options when it comes to looking for a starting cornerback alongside Josh Jobe, but McKinstry is one of them and he’s not alone in the recruiting class in that regard.

CB Khyree Jackson

The East Mississippi Community College product is a plausible choice for the same reasons as McKinstry: UA has a cornerback vacancy, and the 2020 season did not yield a clear heir.

Jackson also has the added expectation of entering the program as a junior college signatory. Saban usually does not advance to junior college ranks without expecting an immediate contribution. As with McKinstry, Jackson has to catch up with several players to achieve an immediate starting roll, but at least the position is open to him.

WR Jacorey Brooks

John Metchie III is likely to play a big role in the UA’s receiving corps next year, and Slade Bolden brings a valuable wealth of experience, but otherwise Alabama wants to have wide open competition for the best places on the wide receiver- depth map.

An acclaimed prospect like Brooks, the # 2 receiver in the 2021 class and # 25 prospect, regardless of position, is easy to project as someone who could crash that depth map.

Brooks will have to beat Xavier Williams, Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell to do this, especially as an outside receiver, given Boldens is slot-capable, but his talent suggests it is possible.

WR Christian Leary

Leary is sometimes touted as the fastest wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, and now he’s entering a receiving corps that needs players who can make explosive plays. If Leary can make himself a viable option, especially with regard to UA’s veterans presence in the slot, Bolden is there a path for him to see snap counts on par with Jaylen Waddle’s 2019.

It may not be a starting role, but it will feature a high profile freshman in a loaded position on UA’s roster.

An offensive lineman

The versatile nature of UAs returning offensive linemen makes it difficult to predict where Alabama should find a starter, and thus where a freshman might find an immediate role, but there are players in this recruiting class for any position that can open come. .

If Chris Owens takes the tackle spot opposite Evan Neal, UA has two internal positions to fill. Center Darrian Dalcourt is a favorite at that position, giving aspiring freshman James Brockermeyer a tough path to immediate playtime, but guard Terrence Ferguson could be in a position to take the other hold.

If Owens takes over in the middle or hold, UA will have two top gear prospects in the 2021 class JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, both among the top five prospects in the entire class and early entries that will be real contenders for that starting place. .

