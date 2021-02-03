Riley McQuaid lifts Texas A&M women’s team to 4-3 win over TCU | Sports news





FORT WORTH Texas A & Ms Riley McQuaid won her sixth-line singles match to hold off the hard-hitting TCU and give the Aggie women’s tennis team a 4-3 victory in a non-conference section at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-1) took the double to build a 3-1 lead with singles victories by Dorthea Faa-Hviding on the fifth line and Jayci Goldsmith on the second line. TCU’s No. 68 Marie Norris won at No. 1 singles and Stevie Kennedy followed with No. 4 singles to even the match at No. 3.

But McQuaid held on to No. 6 singles for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Isabel Pascual Montalvo for the team win.

A&M will host # 20 Baylor at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday at a time to be announced.

Tuesday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.

(ITA ranking in brackets)

1. (68) Marie Norris, TCU, def. (64) Tatiana Makarova 6-4, 6-4; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (46) Tate Schroeder 6-2, 7-6 (3); 3. Mercedes Aristegui, TCU, def. Katya Townsend 6-4, 6-3; 4. Stevie Kennedy, TCU, def. Renee McBryde 6-2, 7-5; 5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Addy Guevara 6-1, 6-4; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Isabel Pascual Montalvo 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

