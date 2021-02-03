Sports
HOCKEY FOR WOMEN: BSU to recharge during the day weekend
Of the nine WCHA games that have been extended this season, BSU has played eight. That includes five overtime games in a row, stretching into last weekend’s two-point weekend in Minnesota State.
Bemidji State forced overtime with the Mavericks in both games, but came 1-0 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday to bring the teams’ record to 2-4-2 in the overtime games.
We tried to bring in as much hockey as possible, head coach Jim Scanlan joked. That is our modus operandi at the moment: overtime.
Luck wasn’t on Beavers’ side, as the Mavericks scored within the first minute of overtime in both games.
You get that 3-on-3 overtime and it’s a jump here, a break there, Scanlan said. Unfortunately we got to the short end both evenings.
Abby Ecker took care of the equalizer on Saturday halfway through the third period. The goal was the first for the junior redshirt defender in her collegiate career.
My teammates were just giving me a boost all the time and they were all so excited I got that, said Ecker, a resident of Gray Eagle, Minn. I wasn’t quite sure if Paige (Anderson) tipped it off or not so I got the effect, but I don’t know if it was the full effect right away. But it was just a great game by everyone.
Freshman forward Calli Forsberg also earned her first collegiate point in the play by registering an assist.
Now 2-10-2 in general and in WCHA play, the Beavers still find a way to improve themselves with every game.
Obviously our season hasn’t been the best this year, but after every game we lose or something, we always say go home and start thinking about what you could have done better and visualize what tomorrow will be like, said Ecker . You should always have those positive affirmations that you go through during the day.
BSU has a bye scheduled for this weekend and returns to action February 12-13 in top-ranked Wisconsin.
Scanlan had tried to schedule a game or two against Minnesota Duluth, which also has a bye scheduled for this weekend, but those plans fell through. New games can only be added to the schedule as a replacement for COVID-related postponements, Scanlan said he heard from the WCHA.
Apparently, competition regulations ruled out that we simply couldn’t record games, Scanlan said. It’s a bit hard to understand as we’ve lost all the lost games to COVID, but apparently it’s only if you lose that particular weekend of games. That’s the only way you can pick up games.
Instead, Bemidji State will recharge and prepare for the series against the Badgers.
The WCHA announced on Tuesday that only the top four teams in the regular season will qualify for the playoffs of the league. Normally, all seven teams qualify with the best seed to earn a bye for the Final Faceoff, which consists of the semifinals and the final.
Minus the normal quarter-finals to start the playoffs, Final Faceoff will remain a four-team, three-game tournament this year. The event is scheduled for March 6-7 at the Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
The Beavers still have six regular season games and are currently in sixth place with 11.5 points and a percentage of 0.274 points, while Ohio state has 26 points and a percentage of 0.619 points.
