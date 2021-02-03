New construction starts at the cricket club hit by arson





Contractors have begun work on a cricket club’s new clubhouse 18 months after the former pavilion was destroyed by an arson attack. Work on the new pavilion of the Olicanian Cricket Clubs in Ilkley started last week. The building is expected to be completed in September and will be fully equipped for the start of the centenary season in 2022. George Alexander Properties of Cowling Hill, North Yorkshire, is the main contractor. Company co-owner Nick Kenyon said: We were excited and proud to be the contractor on this build. “What happened to Olicanians was really awful and we have to work hard to build something that the cricket club and all of Ilkley can be proud of for years to come. The design by local architectural firm Horsley Townsend takes into account the fact that the clubhouse is located in the floodplain, which resulted in the planning process taking more than eight months. Club trustee James Turner, who has overseen the project, said: The design has many features that allow the building to cope with increased flood risk. “Our old pavilion has never been flooded, but in these times of climate change we have had to consider the possibility that this could become a challenge in the future. Various flood-proof measures have been included in the design, including an increase of the floor level by 1.5 meters and the remodeling of external levels to absorb excess high water. The clubhouse will have a kitchen, bar and lounge and will accommodate dining for over 80 people, as well as changing rooms, showers and storage areas. So far, the Denton Road site has been cleared, hardstanding has been put in place and initial work has started to get the utilities in place. It’s great news, said club president David House. It’s been a long way back from the blaze and the last 18 months have been without a doubt the hardest in the club’s history. A tremendous amount of work has been done behind the scenes, not only to create a new building that is fit for purpose, but also one that meets modern urban planning regulations, he said.

