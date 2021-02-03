The Washington Football Team shouldn’t have to pay too much for Derek Carr

The Washington Football Team could have a new trade goal. That would be Derek Carr.

There are many quarterbacks who can be on the road in the off season. We’ve already seen Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swap for each other (and a boatload of draft picks) and there will be endless speculation about the possible landing spot for Deshaun Watson.

Since the Washington Football Team needs a quarterback, they will be connected with every potential name that may be on the market. That includes Watson and the latest name to hit the market, Derek Carr.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Raiders might consider leaving Carr. And as Bonsignore writes, Watson could be a target of the Raiders if that happens.

Derek Carr’s outstanding season has made him a sought-after item for teams in need of a quarterback and could open the door for the Raiders to chase Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Obviously, the Raiders aren’t shaking hands on off-season moves. But several NFL insiders expect the Raiders to pick up calls from teams inquiring about Carr’s availability.

That said, Bonsignore also seemed to indicate that the Raiders are optimistic about Carr and would only leave him if they were guaranteed an upgrade for their team like Watson. That may mean asking for multiple first round picks in exchange for Carr. That seems like a dream.

Carr, March 30, is a solid starting quarterback and has thrown at least 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons with a 68.9 percent completion rate. It is accurate, consistent and reasonably durable. But is he worth two first-round picks? No. He’s not big enough as a playmaker to warrant such a return.

Even if you think Carr is on par with or slightly better than Matthew Stafford, the Lions only got two first-round selections for Stafford for taking Jared Goff’s albatross contract. Otherwise, they may have taken Washington’s reported offer of a first and third round for him.

What should the Washington Football Team consider paying for Derek Carr?

The prize for Carr should be at most a single first round. Or maybe he can be bought for a Day 2 pick and one more perk especially if there isn’t a major bidding war for his services.

Any time a budding quarterback is involved in potential trade talks, the compensation must be significant to consider a move. But there is also a limit to how much a team must give up for a player.

If the Washington Football Team is to consider targeting Carr, they have to be smart about it. They shouldn’t have to sell the farm to get it. Start by offering a second round of choice. Add another asset if the Raiders decline at that price. If that doesn’t work, but the team really wants Carr, offer a scoop. If that doesn’t work, go back. That should be enough to get him.

Carr is a sensible target for Washington as a bridge quarterback option, but only if he comes at the right price. Just because the team needs a quarterback doesn’t mean they have to pay too much for a purely solid one like Carr.

We’ll see what’s going on in the quarterback market off-season, but this message is universal to Washington when evaluating QBs. Don’t pay too much and find a quick solution. Carr and others could train, but only for the right price.