Tennis 2021, results: ATP Cup live, Australia v Greece, matches, order of play, Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur

The Australian ATP Cup campaign is in tatters after Alex de Minaur fell in straight sets from sixth place Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

While the 6-3 7-5 loss was tied at 1-1 on Wednesday-evening, it means the hosts have essentially been eliminated from the tournament, due to their 0-3 loss to Spain on Tuesday-evening.

Even if Australia wins the draw against Greece, then Greece beats Spain (which would be unexpected), Spain would have more match wins than the Aussies.

Kyrgios spits the doll over the shot clock 1:12

De Minaur struggled in the opening set against Tsitsipas, was broken twice, but held set points 5-4 in the second set. However, he was unable to repent and after breaking up again, Tsitsipas served out the match.

Earlier, Aussie number 2 John Millman gave his team the start they needed with a 6-2 6-3 victory over world champion number 462 Michail Pervolarakis.

Meanwhile, Russia advanced to the Group D playoff stages by claiming both singles in singles against Japan, after beating Argentina on Tuesday night.

With two top ten stars Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, the Russians were far too strong for Yoshihito Nishioka and Kei Nishikori, respectively, who both won in straight sets.

Demon wins SHOW STOPPING point 0:50

FOUR AUSSIES THROUGH, KYRGIOS JOIN THEM

It was a great day for the local men at Melbourne Park, with five Aussies progressing to the third round of the two ATP events.

Alexei Popyrin, Alex Bolt, James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson all won on Wednesday.

Nick Kyrgios joined them in the night session and fought in two sets against Tasmania’s Harry Bourchier – but not without drama.

A day after reportedly telling his entourage that he had no chance to play the Open while battling knee pain, Kyrgios played his third game in 48 hours.

He took the opening set, but was left frustrated by the chair umpire in the early stages when the umpire called Bourchiers’ serve – because the computer hadn’t called it.

Why didn’t you mention it? he asked.

When Kyrgios later sat down for several games after taking control of the set, he spoke to the umpire and seemed to tell him he had made a stupid call.

Nick Kyrgios speaks to the chair umpire during the first set of his Murray River Open match. Source: FOX SPORT

Later, Kyrgios complained of a time violation, interrupting the game, and calling the supervisor. READ MORE HERE

He returned to beat several set points and finished as a 6-2 7-6 (7) winner.

Kyrgios will face fourth seed Borna Coric in the third round.

Aussies lose Spain’s ATP Cup draw 1:14

TOP STARS BARTY, OSAKA, KENIN ALL CHALLENGING

The world’s number three, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty, who took first place, were pushed to the edge on Wednesday, but both survived early exits in Melbourne Park.

Japan’s Osaka had to work hard against in-form Katie Boulter, but fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Gippsland Trophy.

She will then meet UK number 14 in the world, Johanna Konta or Irina-Camelia Begu from Romania, as she kicks off preparations for the Australian Open on Monday.

Today was really difficult for me. It just felt like a new experience to play here again after such a long time, Osaka said.

For me I thought she played really well. I had to raise my level a little bit, go in a little bit.

I was actually calmer after losing the first set because I was feeling like myself, I just wanted to be able to play well, she added.

Barty and Kyrgios secure victories 2:18

British number 371 Boulter, who impressed in Melbourne and knocked out teen sensation Coco Gauff on Tuesday with a three-set comeback, messed up her foul-ridden opponent to claim the first set in 39 minutes.

A refocused Osaka increased her intensity to run away with the match in a one-sided third set.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had comfortably beat Frances Alize Cornet in straight sets on Tuesday in her first league game since winning her second US Open title in September.

World number one Barty was also shocked in her match against Marie Bouzkova from the Czech Republic, but recovered from a second set of stuttering and won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

I missed execution halfway through the game … but glad I got it on my terms in the end, she said.

It was a quick turnaround for Barty, who beat Ana Bogdan in straight sets on Tuesday-evening, but showed no ill effects cruising through the first set in 32 minutes.

Bartys’ radar went awry with 13 unforced errors in the second set and the world’s No. 52 broke in the fifth game before the match was tied.

Barty continued to struggle to serve in the deciding set, but kept the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Barty, hoping to break her country’s drought in the 43-year singles tournament at the Australian Open, will take on Shelby Rogers from the United States next.

Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was also pushed hard, taken to three sets by American Jessica Pegula before winning 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

World number four Elina Svitolina was another struggling and coming from behind to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2.

Shell then faces world No. 20 Elise Mertens, who knocked out Caroline Garcia of France with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 victory.

Serena Williams and number two in the world Simona Halep will play later on Wednesday

– AFP

“I hate this stupid sport!” 0:24

ITALY PROGRESS, GERMANY MOUNT SERBIA SHOWDOWN

Italy became the first country in the playoff rounds of the ATP Cup after winning both singles matches against France on Wednesday afternoon.

Victories of Fabio Fognini, 6-1 7-6 (2) over Benoit Paire, and Matteo Berrettini, 6-4 6-2 over Gael Monfils, confirmed Italys Group C’s victory after beating Austria 2-1 on Tuesday .

In Group A, Germany turned Thursday’s meeting with Serbia into a draw after a 2-0 rise against Canada.

Jan-Lennard Struff’s 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) victory over Milos Raonic gave Alexander Zverev the chance to win the draw for his country – after a 0-3 ATP Cup campaign last year.

Against Canadian number 1 Denis Shapovalov, it took almost three hours and a tiebreaker for the final set, but Zverev won 6-7 (5) 6-3 7-6 (4).

MAJOR MATCHES AND ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY 3 FEBRUARY

ATP CUP

Day session

Germany beats Canada 2-1

Number 2 singles: Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) beats Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2)

No. 1 singles: Alexander Zverev (GER) def.Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 (5) 6-3 7-6 (4)

Doubles: Steven Diez and Peter Polansky (CAN) beat Kevin Krawietz and Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (4) 6-7 (6) [10-3]

Italy beats France 2-1

No. 2 singles: Fabio Fognini (ITA) beats Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1 7-6 (2)

No. 1 Singles: Matteo Berrettini (ITA) def.Gale Monfils (FRA) 6-4 6-2

Doubles: Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) beats Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-3 6-4

Night session

Greece vs Australia

No. 2 singles: John Millman (AUS) def.Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-2 6-3

Number 1 singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) def.Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 7-5

Doubles: Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. John Peers and Luke Saville (AUS)

Russia beats Japan

No. 2 singles: Andrey Rublev (RUS) def.Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-1 6-3

No. 1 singles: Daniil Medvedev (RUS) def.Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-2 6-4

Doubles: Evgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karatsev (RUS) vs Ben McLachlan and Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC

Show Court 1

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] beats Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-0 4-6 6-3

Serena Williams (USA) [5] beats Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 6-1 6-4

1573 Arena

Sofia Kenin (USA) [2] beats Jessica Pegula (USA) 5-7 7-5 6-2

GREAT OCEAN ROAD OPEN

Court 3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) [11] def Pierre Hugues-Herbert (FRA) 6-4 3-6 6-3

MURRAY RIVER OPEN

Court 3

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [13] beats Harry Bourchier (AUS) 6-2 7-6 (7)

